Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

But Mahomes and the Chiefs got the last laugh in January, beating the Bengals in a playoff rematch. A banged-up Mahomes was special in that game, completing 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, along with rushing for a key first down late that led to the game-winning field goal.

Burrow was less sharp. He completed 26 of 41 passes for 270 yards and TD but also threw two interceptions -- including one in the fourth quarter -- and was sacked five times in the game.

Another reasonable candidate for that mantle, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, couldn't disagree either. In May, while appearing on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Allen was asked to pick apart Brandt's AFC QB tiers, which placed Mahomes in the first group by himself, followed by Allen and Burrow. Allen had no qualms with Brandt's rankings.

"Until me or Joey or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat's kind of the clear No. 1 right now," Allen said. "He's been playing at such a high level for so long, and he's got the rings to kind of prove it."

Burrow isn't settling for second best, though, saying that "the top of the mountain is always the goal, personally and team wise," and that that goal hasn't changed. But it's hard for Burrow or any other top quarterback to take it personally against Mahomes that he's roundly viewed as the top dog because only other quarterbacks can truly understand how tough it is to be the best of the best.