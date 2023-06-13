Around the NFL

Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

Published: Jun 13, 2023 at 05:37 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

It's hard finding any consensus about any topic of the NFL, but the subject of best quarterback doesn't even appear to be a debate among quarterbacks -- even those who are theoretically in the discussion for that question.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow can legitimately make a case for at least being among the best in the league. But when Burrow was asked who QB1 was league-wide, he didn't offer up his own name.

"I don't think there's any argument right now," Burrow said. "It's Pat (Mahomes). Until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off."

Burrow and the Bengals actually have knocked off Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs more than once over. Since Burrow entered the league in 2020, the Bengals are 3-1 against the Chiefs, including a win over them at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2021 AFC Championship Game that landed Cincinnati in its third-ever Super Bowl.

Related Links

But Mahomes and the Chiefs got the last laugh in January, beating the Bengals in a playoff rematch. A banged-up Mahomes was special in that game, completing 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, along with rushing for a key first down late that led to the game-winning field goal.

Burrow was less sharp. He completed 26 of 41 passes for 270 yards and TD but also threw two interceptions -- including one in the fourth quarter -- and was sacked five times in the game.

Another reasonable candidate for that mantle, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, couldn't disagree either. In May, while appearing on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Allen was asked to pick apart Brandt's AFC QB tiers, which placed Mahomes in the first group by himself, followed by Allen and Burrow. Allen had no qualms with Brandt's rankings.

"Until me or Joey or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat's kind of the clear No. 1 right now," Allen said. "He's been playing at such a high level for so long, and he's got the rings to kind of prove it."

Burrow isn't settling for second best, though, saying that "the top of the mountain is always the goal, personally and team wise," and that that goal hasn't changed. But it's hard for Burrow or any other top quarterback to take it personally against Mahomes that he's roundly viewed as the top dog because only other quarterbacks can truly understand how tough it is to be the best of the best.

"Whenever you're at the top of what you do, you always have respect for those guys," Burrow said. "Because you know the work that it takes to get to that point."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

After being released by the Vikings, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to sign with a team and wants to find the "right fit."

news

Stefon Diggs not at Bills mandatory minicamp; HC Sean McDermott 'very concerned' over absence

With mandatory minicamp kicking off on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present and head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" with Diggs' absence.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham a 'full-go' for practice, but will have ramp-up period

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) is a full-go and will participate in practice.

news

George Kittle not worried about 49ers' QB situation: 'We have a chance to win a lot of football games'

With questions at quarterback heading into the 2023 season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss where the team stands with training camp around the corner.

news

Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as possible venue during stadium renovations

Ladies and gentlemen, lace your cleats? It's possible that if the Jacksonville Jaguars relocate for home games during proposed renovations to TIAA Bank Field, they could end up playing at Daytona International Speedway.

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

When the Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, one of the first questions was what cornerback Darius Slay thought about the move. Asked Monday about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

news

Lions LB coach says first-rounder Jack Campbell no lock to start in rookie season

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall, viewing him as a ready-to-play rookie. However, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard noted Monday the assumption Campbell will walk into the Week 1 starting gig is wrong-headed.

news

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR

Malik Cunningham is attempting to replicate Julian Edelman's transition from QB to WR with the New England Patriots. The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout.

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More