RB Joe Mixon addresses 'noise' on Bengals future: 'Everybody has backed me 100 percent'

Mixon is slated to count $12.79 million against the salary cap in 2023. With no guaranteed money left on his base salary, the Bengals could save more than $10 million by releasing the running back at this point.

It's possible the Bengals could squeeze Mixon to take a pay cut before Week 1.

"They're entitled to their own opinions," Mixon said when asked about questions regarding a potential pay cut. "Sometimes it gets annoying, but at the same time, they're not me, so how could they understand? I just try to do whatever I can, like I said, this year will continue to prove on why I belong and why they signed me to what they did, you know? I'm very excited, very optimistic about this year as a whole in terms of what I feel like the Cincinnati Bengals is going to bring to the table."

Mixon is also dealing with legal issues this offseason. In April, he pleaded not guilty to refiled menacing charges.

The Bengals lost backup RB Samaje Perine in free agency and waited until the fifth round to draft Chase Brown to go along with backups Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans.

The 26-year-old Mixon's play declined last season. He posted 3.9 yards per carry on 210 totes with seven touchdowns. Mixon said he's aiming for a bounce-back in 2023, proving doubters wrong.

"I'm going to do my best personally to be the best player that I know I am and pretty much try to break every record that the Bengals have in terms of every running back position," Mixon said. "I just got to do whatever I can, stay solid, pay attention to my reads, and do whatever I can to stay on the field."