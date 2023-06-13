Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Williams, a first-round pick in 2019, has been up and down throughout his career. He missed his entire rookie campaign due to injury and was knocked out of the Bengals' 2022 postseason run with a dislocated kneecap.

Williams said he thinks his knee will be "way better than 100 percent" entering the season and is currently focusing on the transition to right tackle.

"As I'm coming back from my knee, I'm working with a lot of different moves in a lot of stressful situations," Williams said. "I'm incorporating my rehab into football drills working out of the right tackle stance.

"(The biggest adjustment) is re-learning everything for the other side of your body. Opposite stance. Post leg is your kick leg and vice versa and all that. It's nothing that reps and practice won't get me used to. ... The last time I played right tackle was freshman year in college. There's a lot of technique to kind of unlearn and switch to the other side. It's my job. I love it. I've got a great coach, great teammates, and I'm grinding my ass off. I'm going to crush it."