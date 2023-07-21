Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes earns third-career 99 rating in 'Madden NFL 24'

EA Sports saved the best for last in its ratings reveals week. Quarterback leads the final day, and the top passer comes as no surprise.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a 99 rating in Madden NFL 24, EA Sports announced on Friday. Mahomes' inclusion in the "99 Club" marks his third appearance in the rare group in just seven professional seasons, tying him with Aaron Rodgers for the third-most appearances by a quarterback.
With a second ring and Super Bowl MVP to his name, there's no debating Mahomes' standing as the best quarterback in the NFL. At 27 years old, he's only entering his prime with a resume that is already strong enough to land him in Canton, Ohio, when his playing days are finished.
Mahomes is the fifth and final "99 Club" member to be revealed this week, joining Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Cowboys guard Zack Martin and teammate Travis Kelce.
The Madden NFL 20 and Madden NFL 22 cover athlete isn't fronting the game this year, but he's leading the way among signal-callers -- and he isn't going anywhere any time soon.