Chiefs TE Travis Kelce joins 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for fourth time

The folks at EA Sports have recognized him as such, welcoming him into Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" for the fourth time in his career. Kelce's latest appearance sets the record for most entries into the "99 Club" for a tight end in Madden history.
Kelce is the walking embodiment of consistency, recording 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his last seven seasons. 2022 marked his fourth All-Pro selection and eight-straight Pro Bowl nod in his 10-year career, and at 33 years old, he isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Kelce is the fourth "99 Club" member to be revealed this week, joining Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Cowboys guard Zack Martin.