Cowboys OG Zack Martin named to 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for first time

Martin's inclusion as a player ranked 99 overall is a full-circle moment of sorts -- the last time the honor was bestowed to a guard was when another Dallas legend, Larry Allen, received the game's highest possible rating in Madden 2003.

It's no surprise Martin is the one to pick the mantle back up for Cowboys and guards alike. He's existed in the highest echelon of his position since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2014, making six All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls. In every season the 2010s All-Decade Team member has played more than 10 games, his Cowboys have fielded a top-10 rushing attack.