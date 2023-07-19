Around the NFL

Cowboys OG Zack Martin named to 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for first time

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 08:49 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Nine years spent dominating the trenches have not gone unnoticed.

Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Wednesday for the first time in his illustrious career.

Martin's inclusion as a player ranked 99 overall is a full-circle moment of sorts -- the last time the honor was bestowed to a guard was when another Dallas legend, Larry Allen, received the game's highest possible rating in Madden 2003.

It's no surprise Martin is the one to pick the mantle back up for Cowboys and guards alike. He's existed in the highest echelon of his position since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2014, making six All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls. In every season the 2010s All-Decade Team member has played more than 10 games, his Cowboys have fielded a top-10 rushing attack.

Although he plays a position occasionally overlooked by virtual gamers, Martin will once again serve an integral role for any looking to grind opponents down with the run or buy precious seconds for game-changing heaves. The 32-year-old vet has been doing that all along in real life.

