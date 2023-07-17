Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named first member of 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club

Jefferson headlines a group loaded with premier pass-catching talent in the newest edition of Madden. Landing just behind Jefferson in ranking and rating is Miami speedster Tyreek Hill, who receives a 98 overall mark after recording career-high totals in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his first season with the Dolphins. Despite their disappointing finish in their first campaign together, Raiders receiver Davante Adams retains his elite standing with a 97 overall rating.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Rams receiver (and Super Bowl LVI MVP) Cooper Kupp round out the top five with matching ratings of 96 overall.

Surprisingly, former LSU running mate and fellow young sensation Ja'Marr Chase finished outside of the top five, coming in at sixth with a rating of 94 overall. He finished just ahead of now-Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins (93 overall), Washington's Terry McLaurin (92), and a two-way tie between Philadelphia's A.J. Brown (91) and Cleveland's Amari Cooper (91).

Madden ratings are always a hot topic, and the debates regarding these players' standings will be fierce. So too will the efforts of those attempting to stop them on the virtual gridiron this season.