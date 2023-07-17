Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named first member of 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club

The Vikings receiver was announced as the first member of MaddenNFL 24's "99 Club" on Monday. Jefferson's entry into the prestigious group -- which recognizes the NFL's best by giving them the highest rating possible in the officially licensed video game -- is his first in his career.
Jefferson's inclusion in the "99 Club" also marks a significant moment in Vikings history. With his 99 overall rating in Madden 24, Jefferson becomes the highest-rated Vikings receiver ever, surpassing Randy Moss' 98 overall rating in past iterations of Madden.
Jefferson has certainly earned the right to join the "99 Club": In three years, Jefferson has amassed 476 receptions for 4,825 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns, including a league-best 128 catches and 1,809 yards in 2022.
Jefferson headlines a group loaded with premier pass-catching talent in the newest edition of Madden. Landing just behind Jefferson in ranking and rating is Miami speedster Tyreek Hill, who receives a 98 overall mark after recording career-high totals in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his first season with the Dolphins. Despite their disappointing finish in their first campaign together, Raiders receiver Davante Adams retains his elite standing with a 97 overall rating.
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Rams receiver (and Super Bowl LVI MVP) Cooper Kupp round out the top five with matching ratings of 96 overall.
Surprisingly, former LSU running mate and fellow young sensation Ja'Marr Chase finished outside of the top five, coming in at sixth with a rating of 94 overall. He finished just ahead of now-Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins (93 overall), Washington's Terry McLaurin (92), and a two-way tie between Philadelphia's A.J. Brown (91) and Cleveland's Amari Cooper (91).
Madden ratings are always a hot topic, and the debates regarding these players' standings will be fierce. So too will the efforts of those attempting to stop them on the virtual gridiron this season.
Players will have some legitimate studs at their disposal to prevent opposing air attacks from finding success. Chargers safety Derwin James is the best of the safeties, landing atop the list at 95 overall. Steelers playmaker Minkah Fitzpatrick comes in second behind James at 93 overall, while a handful of household names fill out the top six: Denver's Justin Simmons (92), Tennessee's Kevin Byard (92), Atlanta's big-ticket free-agent addition Jessie Bates (91), and Saints veteran Tyrann Mathieu (91).
The full list of the top 10 players at each position can be found below: