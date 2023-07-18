Around the NFL

Rams DT Aaron Donald named to 'Madden' 99 Club for record-breaking seventh time

Published: Jul 18, 2023 at 08:48 AM Updated: Jul 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A career undoubtedly deserving of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is also worthy of breaking records on the virtual gridiron.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Tuesday, marking his record-breaking seventh appearance in the prestigious group.

Tuesday's announcement moved Donald into a class of his own, breaking a tie he shared with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, a six-time member of the "99 Club."

Donald's performance and reputation couldn't possibly be more certain. With seven All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl nods to his name -- plus three Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Defensive Rookie of the Year honor and a Super Bowl LVI ring -- his place in the club remains unsurprising. Perhaps the only eyebrow-raising detail is the fact he's still considered to be an elite player at 32 years old.

Donald has certainly earned the nod. He'll enter his 10th NFL season knowing gamers around the globe will be relying on the skills possessed by his virtual avatar to win many games this year. Donald will hope to help the Rams do the same.

Donald's place among his contemporaries also underscores his greatness. He is the only 99 overall defensive lineman in Madden 24, leading a group that includes reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa (98 overall), Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett (98), Cowboys sensation Micah Parsons (97) and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (96 overall), among others. This group is loaded with talent, but as has been the case for quite some time, Donald remains the king.

The full list of the top 10 edge rushers and defensive linemen can be found below:

