Los Angeles Rams NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) The Rams ranked last in the league in total offense in 2022. Offensive coordinator Liam Cohen left after the season, returning to the college ranks at Kentucky, and was replaced by former Jets OC Mike LaFleur, who hopes to turn things around with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp returning to the field. Stafford was limited to nine games last season due to an elbow injury and then a spinal cord contusion. Meanwhile, Kupp missed the final eight games due to an ankle injury. When the Rams won the Super Bowl, the duo stayed healthy and developed quick chemistry. If both can stay on the field, L.A.'s offense could get back on track.

3) It was a rollercoaster of a 2022 season for Cam Akers. The Rams engaged in trade talks involving the running back prior to the trade deadline but couldn't find a deal they liked. Despite sharing the workload with Darrell Henderson and Kyren Williams, Akers delivered a career year. He led the team in rushing attempts (188), rushing yards (786) and rushing touchdowns (seven). With Henderson a free agent and the Rams drafting Zach Evans in the sixth round, Akers is in a prime position to lead the RB room. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff divvies up the workload in camp. This is a big year for Akers, who is due to hit free agency after the season.

4) The arrival of Allen Robinson did not go as expected in 2022. After posting just 339 receiving yards in 10 games last season, the veteran wideout was given permission to seek a trade this offseason and eventually was dealt to Pittsburgh. As a result, there should be opportunities for the Rams' younger receivers to step up. Will Van Jefferson break out in Year 4? Can Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek show signs of emerging during training camp and the preseason? Stafford cannot solely rely on throwing to Kupp all season. A breakthrough by a young receiver would be a big development for the offense.