Los Angeles Rams NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Christian Gonzales has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC West:
Catch up on the Los Angeles Rams' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 25 (rookies and veterans)
- Location: UC Irvine | Irvine, California (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|OG Steve Avila
|Round 2 (No. 36 overall)
|OLB Byron Young
|Round 3 (No. 77)
|DL Kobie Turner
|Round 3 (No. 89)
|QB Stetson Bennett
|Round 4 (No. 128)
|OLB Nick Hampton
|Round 5 (No. 161)
|OT Warren McClendon Jr.
|Round 5 (No. 174)
|TE Davis Allen
|Round 5 (No. 175)
|WR Puka Nacua
|Round 5 (No. 177)
|CB Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|Round 6 (No. 182)
|OLB Ochaun Mathis
|Round 6 (No. 189)
|RB Zach Evans
|Round 6 (No. 215)
|P Ethan Evans
|Round 7 (No. 223)
|S Jason Taylor II
|Round 7 (No. 234)
|DE Desjuan Johnson
|Round 7 (No. 259)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers | 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 12
- Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: at Denver Broncos | 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Have the ninth-toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.533).
- One of two teams that will play four games against teams coming off a bye (tied for must such games among all teams).
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) After taking some time to consider his coaching future following a 5-12 season, head coach Sean McVay said he was committed to remaining on the sidelines for “years to come.” Heading into his seventh training camp with the Rams, McVay is overseeing a rebuild just 18 months after the team won Super Bowl LVI. A good start can only help the franchise get rid of the bad taste left over from the 2022 season. If the Rams don't show signs of improvement in 2023, McVay could be looking at another offseason of questions about the direction of the club.
2) The Rams ranked last in the league in total offense in 2022. Offensive coordinator Liam Cohen left after the season, returning to the college ranks at Kentucky, and was replaced by former Jets OC Mike LaFleur, who hopes to turn things around with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp returning to the field. Stafford was limited to nine games last season due to an elbow injury and then a spinal cord contusion. Meanwhile, Kupp missed the final eight games due to an ankle injury. When the Rams won the Super Bowl, the duo stayed healthy and developed quick chemistry. If both can stay on the field, L.A.'s offense could get back on track.
3) It was a rollercoaster of a 2022 season for Cam Akers. The Rams engaged in trade talks involving the running back prior to the trade deadline but couldn't find a deal they liked. Despite sharing the workload with Darrell Henderson and Kyren Williams, Akers delivered a career year. He led the team in rushing attempts (188), rushing yards (786) and rushing touchdowns (seven). With Henderson a free agent and the Rams drafting Zach Evans in the sixth round, Akers is in a prime position to lead the RB room. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff divvies up the workload in camp. This is a big year for Akers, who is due to hit free agency after the season.
4) The arrival of Allen Robinson did not go as expected in 2022. After posting just 339 receiving yards in 10 games last season, the veteran wideout was given permission to seek a trade this offseason and eventually was dealt to Pittsburgh. As a result, there should be opportunities for the Rams' younger receivers to step up. Will Van Jefferson break out in Year 4? Can Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek show signs of emerging during training camp and the preseason? Stafford cannot solely rely on throwing to Kupp all season. A breakthrough by a young receiver would be a big development for the offense.
5) The ability to learn quickly in camp will be crucial for a very young Rams defense. After the team parted with Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey, among other veterans, this offseason, Aaron Donald admitted this season “will be different” with the inexperienced group he's being asked to lead. With that in mind, Donald's health is an X-factor. He missed the last six games of last season because of an ankle injury. McVay needs the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the field.