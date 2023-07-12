Arizona Cardinals NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) There's a new regime in the desert. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort are just months into their tenure, but they already have plenty on their plate (see below). How the duo navigates the challenges ahead -- foremost, potentially starting the season without quarterback Kyler Murray -- will speak volumes about the culture they're building in Arizona. With Gannon stating in May that Murray is “a long way away” from returning from his ACL injury, the task for the first-year head coach will be to look for pieces to build out the roster not only throughout this season, but also for the next couple of years.

2) If Murray is indeed sidelined to begin the campaign, veteran backup Colt McCoy would be next in line to start in Week 1. Over the last two seasons with the Cardinals, McCoy has a 3-3 record filling in under center. While McCoy has performed admirably in spot duty, he'll be 37 by the time the season starts. If Murray were to miss significant time this season, might the Cardinals look to go younger at the position in his absence? Arizona's new regime drafted QB Clayton Tune in the fifth round. Could the rookie make some noise during training camp and build momentum in the preseason?

3) The Cardinals have big shoes to fill at WR1 after releasing five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason. Marquise Brown will likely take over the No. 1 role, but competition for the No. 2 spot appears to be a three-man race. The battle between Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal could last throughout training camp and the preseason.

4) The other side of the ball poses challenges, too. Budda Baker, the franchise's most tenured active defensive player, has expressed displeasure with his current contract, asking to be traded in April. Although he attended the team's minicamp and has said he plans to be at training camp, as well, his agent has made it known that the five-time Pro Bowl safety wants an extension that proves Arizona envisions Baker as a part of the team's future. With two years and no guaranteed money left on his current deal, how the new regime handles this situation -- especially one involving a locker room leader -- will be worth monitoring.