Arizona Cardinals NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Christian Gonzales has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC West:
Catch up on the Arizona Cardinals' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 25 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|OT Paris Johnson Jr.
|Round 1 (No. 6 overall)
|Edge BJ Ojulari
|Round 2 (No. 41)
|CB Garrett Williams
|Round 3 (No. 72)
|WR Michael Wilson
|Round 3 (No. 94)
|OG Jon Gaines II
|Round 4 (No. 122)
|QB Clayton Tune
|Round 5 (No. 139)
|LB Owen Pappoe
|Round 5 (No. 168)
|CB Kei'Trel Clark
|Round 6 (No. 180)
|DT Dante Stills
|Round 6 (No. 213)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos | 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Friday, Aug. 11
- Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings | 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Have the 11th toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.519).
- Begin 2023 with four of their first five games against 2022 playoff teams.
- Play four straight 2022 playoff teams (Weeks 2-5: New York Giants, Dallas, San Francisco and Cincinnati).
- Finish 2023 with three of their final four games versus 2022 playoff teams.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) There's a new regime in the desert. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort are just months into their tenure, but they already have plenty on their plate (see below). How the duo navigates the challenges ahead -- foremost, potentially starting the season without quarterback Kyler Murray -- will speak volumes about the culture they're building in Arizona. With Gannon stating in May that Murray is “a long way away” from returning from his ACL injury, the task for the first-year head coach will be to look for pieces to build out the roster not only throughout this season, but also for the next couple of years.
2) If Murray is indeed sidelined to begin the campaign, veteran backup Colt McCoy would be next in line to start in Week 1. Over the last two seasons with the Cardinals, McCoy has a 3-3 record filling in under center. While McCoy has performed admirably in spot duty, he'll be 37 by the time the season starts. If Murray were to miss significant time this season, might the Cardinals look to go younger at the position in his absence? Arizona's new regime drafted QB Clayton Tune in the fifth round. Could the rookie make some noise during training camp and build momentum in the preseason?
3) The Cardinals have big shoes to fill at WR1 after releasing five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason. Marquise Brown will likely take over the No. 1 role, but competition for the No. 2 spot appears to be a three-man race. The battle between Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal could last throughout training camp and the preseason.
4) The other side of the ball poses challenges, too. Budda Baker, the franchise's most tenured active defensive player, has expressed displeasure with his current contract, asking to be traded in April. Although he attended the team's minicamp and has said he plans to be at training camp, as well, his agent has made it known that the five-time Pro Bowl safety wants an extension that proves Arizona envisions Baker as a part of the team's future. With two years and no guaranteed money left on his current deal, how the new regime handles this situation -- especially one involving a locker room leader -- will be worth monitoring.
5) Arizona's defense will need a new pass rusher to step up in 2023. J.J. Watt (retired) and Zach Allen (signed with Broncos) accounted for half of the team's 36 total sacks in 2022. With those two playmakers gone, the franchise will need to get more from 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons. The former eighth overall pick, who is moving from linebacker to defensive back this season, faces a prove-it year after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Could a position switch under the defensive-minded Gannon be the catalyst Simmons needs to finally break out at the pro level?