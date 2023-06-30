Around the NFL

Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

Published: Jun 30, 2023 at 12:18 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Cardinals safety Budda Baker requested a trade in April, but without any traction in that direction attended the team's mandatory minicamp in June and plans to be at training camp in July.

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro hopes he'll be doing so with a contract that pays him fairly for what he brings to the table, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday on Good Morning Football, per Baker's agent, David Mulugheta.

In terms of what Baker feels is a fair price, Mulugheta told Garafolo he's not asking to be "the highest-paid safety," but instead desires an extension that proves the Cardinals see him as a "long-term part of their future plans."

As it stands, Baker is the seventh-highest-paid safety on a per-year basis with an average annual salary of $14.75 million. That price tag stems from a four-year, $59 million extension he signed in 2020, which at the time did reset the market by making him the NFL's highest-paid at his position.

Related Links

But that pact is three years old now, and Baker's two remaining years under contract have no guaranteed salary.

As for his place in Arizona, Baker is one of the most dynamic pieces on either side of a Cardinals team that is at best in retooling mode with quarterback Kyler Murray still rehabbing a torn ACL following a dismal 4-13 season.

He enters 2023 with the best PFF defensive grade (73.7) of any defender on the roster from 2022.

Six years into his NFL career, he has seven interceptions with 34 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 650 tackles.

Should the Cardinals want him to keep accruing those numbers in Arizona for years to come, perhaps the offseason will conclude in a new deal. If not, Baker's April request is still looming.

Related Content

news

Rachaad White thinks Buccaneers have 'great shot' in NFC South, wants to 'eclipse' 1,000 rushing yards

Rachaad White is heading into his second year with the Buccaneers as the likely lead back. The greater spotlight has fostered greater expectations, and White himself is setting aim at ending a Tampa Bay drought on the ground.

news

Will Steelers be NFL's top defense with healthy T.J. Watt?

If pass rusher T.J. Watt stays healthy, will the Steelers have one of the top defenses in the league? A case can be made that no player is more valuable to his team than Watt.

news

Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl LVII rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' available

Chris Stapleton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl LVII)" is out today via EQ.

news

Saints TE Juwan Johnson sees Drew Brees resemblance in new QB Derek Carr

After spending time with his new quarterback, Saints TE Juwan Johnson says he is seeing similarities between Drew Brees and Derek Carr.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb doesn't think his production will be 'hindered' by Deshaun Watson

The Browns offense is likely to undergo some changes with Deshaun Watson at quarterback for a full season, but standout running back Nick Chubb isn't worried about his production waning.

news

Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce bests Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson to win The Match VIII

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes defeated the Golden State Warriors' sharpshooting twosome of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, 3 & 2, in the eighth edition of "The Match" charity golf event, which emanated from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley agree to two-year, $18.75M extension

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Patriots inked linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to a 2-year extension worth a max of $18.75 million.

news

NFL suspends four players for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL on Thursday announced four players have been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

news

J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will join CBS Sports as a football analyst and will start in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

news

Panthers RB Miles Sanders: 'Almost every running back is underpaid right now'

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders, who signed the biggest multi-year contract among RBs this offseason, speaks on the current market for his position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More