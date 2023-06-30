Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

But that pact is three years old now, and Baker's two remaining years under contract have no guaranteed salary.

As for his place in Arizona, Baker is one of the most dynamic pieces on either side of a Cardinals team that is at best in retooling mode with quarterback Kyler Murray still rehabbing a torn ACL following a dismal 4-13 season.

He enters 2023 with the best PFF defensive grade (73.7) of any defender on the roster from 2022.

Six years into his NFL career, he has seven interceptions with 34 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 650 tackles.