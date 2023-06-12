Budda Baker reports for Cardinals' mandatory minicamp amid trade request

Baker earned a fifth trip to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after posting his fourth 100-plus-tackle season of his six-year career, but was forced to battle through injury in what proved to be an incredibly difficult season for a disappointing Cardinals squad.

At 27 years old and in the prime of his career, Baker stands as an important piece in Arizona's future. His desire to leave speaks volumes of where the club stands at this point with a new general manager (Monti Ossenfort) and head coach (Jonathan Gannon) now in charge and an uncertain timeline for the return of quarterback Kyler Murray.