Around the NFL

Budda Baker, Cardinals agree to 4-year, $59 million extension

Published: Aug 25, 2020 at 10:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals are making Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Cards and Baker agreed to a four-year, $59 million extension with $33.1 million guaranteed.

The $14.75 million-per-year average in new money on the extension puts Baker atop the safety market, leapfrogging Eddie Jackson's $14.6 million on his five-year extension. Landon Collins' six-year, $84 million deal is the top overall deal, which came in at $14 million per year.

Baker entered the final year of his rookie contract set to make $1.396 million in base salary.

The safety market has been depressed for years, and Baker barely outdistancing Jackson's per-year average didn't blow the lid off (like George Kittle did for the tight end market). Still, becoming the highest-paid player at his position is a feather in Baker's cap and underscores his worth to Arizona.

In three seasons, the former second-round pick compiled 323 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 14 passes broken up. Oddly, Baker, now the NFL's highest-paid safety, hasn't had a single INT in three years.

A roving play-maker, Baker, can produce all over the formation, provides relentless ball pursuit, brings the hammer when he arrives, tracks tight ends and running backs alike, covers the deep-third, and is a team leader. Despite supposedly lacking size at 5-foot-10, Baker plays big, proving he can be a thumper in the secondary.

In three seasons, Baker was named to the Pro Bowl twice and first-team All-Pro (special teams) as a rookie.

Locking down Baker long-term was a priority for a defense that looks to make a leap in 2020 with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Chandler Jones, a rejuvenated Patrick Peterson and rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Related Content

A general, overall view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium as seen from the upper level during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 19-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Vikings to play first two 2020 home games at U.S. Bank Stadium without fans in attendance

Add the Vikings to the growing list of teams that won't be able to host fans this September. The organization announced Tuesday its first two home games of the 2020 season will be played without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyrone Swoopes (46) runs during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 26-21. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The Eagles are signing free-agent tight end Tyrone Swoopes, Ian Rapoport reported. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 
news

Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 

Free-agent safety Earl Thomas would love to play in Dallas. Unfortunately for him, the Cowboys are not expected to sign the former All-Pro, Ian Rapoport reports.
Broncos' Vic Fangio doesn't 'give a damn' about fan attendance inconsistency
news

Broncos' Vic Fangio doesn't 'give a damn' about fan attendance inconsistency

Some coaches have taken to complaining about the NFL's decision to let state and local authorities dictate how many fans will be in the stands this season. Others, like Denver's Vic Fangio, could give a hoot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

O.J. Howard shining at Bucs camp, gaining confidence alongside Gronkowski

Read any roundup of reporter notes from Buccaneers practice to open training camp, and they'll include some version of "O.J. Howard is a standout."
Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy not worried about lack of practice time
news

Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy not worried about lack of practice time

Jerry Jeudy's first NFL game is less than three weeks away but the rookie isn't worried about lack of preparation. "If you're not prepared when it's game day, you're not supposed to be out there," the Broncos wide receiver said.
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis. Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to keep him as commissioner of the NFL through 2024. A memo from the NFL's compensation committee to team owners and obtained by The Associated Press confirms that Goodell and committee chairman Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, have signed the extension. Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirms he will 'support' players who kneel

When asked in the second part of his interview on Emmanuel Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" if he would support NFL players kneeling, Commissioner Roger Goodell stated: "Yes [I will support them]. We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don't intend to. And I will support them."
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
news

Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand apologizes 11 days after he was cut for violating team rules

Eleven days after making headlines for attempting to sneak a woman into the team facility, rookie CB Kemah Siverand issued an apology to the Seahawks, who cut him on Aug. 13 for violating team rules.
Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20
news

Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20

The NFL provided very encouraging update to its COVID-19 testing. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, announced Monday that from Aug. 12-20 there were 58,397 COVID-19 tests administered, including 23,260 to players. Zero players tested positive.
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit suffers torn Achilles; out for year

For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns entered August hoping to see a draft pick out of LSU rise into the starting lineup in their secondary. That draft selection, safety Grant Delpit, is instead out for the season.
Pre-game activities before the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Ravens will not have fans in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium for initial part of 2020 season

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams that will begin the season without fans. The franchise announced Monday that games held inside M&T Bank Stadium will be sans spectators for "at least the initial part of the 2020 season."
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL