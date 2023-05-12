Around the NFL

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray (ACL) 'a long way away, but we don't play for a long time' 

Published: May 12, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Eric Edholm

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that quarterback Kyler Murray is improving from his knee injury, but remains far off in his return.

Gannon would not specify when he thought Murray might be cleared for football-related activities.

"He's doing good. He's doing good," Gannon said "You can ask him about the rehab, but I know he's making strides. He's a long way away, but we don't play for a long time, either. I feel good where he's at."

Murray suffered a torn ACL in the Cardinals' Week 14 game against the Patriots in December of last season, having surgery to repair it a few weeks later. Although Murray has made strides in his rehab, including performing weighted squats in early April, it's still unclear when he might return to the field.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in late January that Murray would almost certainly would be unavailable for the start of the 2023 regular season and could miss as much as half of the season, with the Cardinals not wanting to rush his recovery.

But Gannon, who was hired this offseason to replace Kliff Kingsbury, appears pleased with his quarterback's temperament and drive to get back to the field.

"He's competitive, he's ultra-competitive," Gannon said. "He's got fire in his gut and that's what you want out of your trigger guy."

The Cardinals open their season on Sept. 10 at the Washington Commanders.

