Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray (ACL) 'a long way away, but we don't play for a long time' 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in late January that Murray would almost certainly would be unavailable for the start of the 2023 regular season and could miss as much as half of the season, with the Cardinals not wanting to rush his recovery.

But Gannon, who was hired this offseason to replace Kliff Kingsbury, appears pleased with his quarterback's temperament and drive to get back to the field.

"He's competitive, he's ultra-competitive," Gannon said. "He's got fire in his gut and that's what you want out of your trigger guy."