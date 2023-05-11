Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims

Published: May 11, 2023 at 02:38 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting last weekend, including $15,000 to a young boy who lost his entire family.

Murray -- who is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred -- also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links with his 372,000 followers on Twitter.

"This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas," Murray said in his initial Twitter message on Sunday. "If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.

"When is this s--- gonna stop?"

Among the victims at the outdoor shopping mall were three members of a Korean American family: a couple and one of their sons, who was 3. Another son was wounded, said Myoung-Joon Kim, head of mission at the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Dallas.

The parents were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35.

Murray has played four seasons for the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Copyright 2023 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Jets sign ex-Seahawks DL Al Woods

The New York Jets have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods, the team announced Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener in retired QB's return to New England

The Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxborough for their 2023 home opener -- as a fan. Pats owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday that he's invited TB12 back to New England to honor the legendary QB.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Kansas City Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in Kickoff Game

The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open their title defense against the Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More