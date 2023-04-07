Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doing high bar squats 13 weeks after ACL surgery

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback posted a workout video on Instagram doing four weighted squats on his surgically repaired knee. He captioned the video "13 Weeks," indicating how long he is away from surgery.
Murray being able to lift lower-body weights is a step in the right direction as he returns from the ACL tear. However, he has many more stages to go before he's fully cleared to participate in football activities.
The lingering question is how early in the season Murry can return to the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this year that the club doesn’t expect him to be ready for the start of the season.
We'll likely have a clearer timeline later this summer. In the meantime, Murray will progress with the rehab.
The video also comes a day after ex-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast that Murray "still needs to grow," mentioning film study and attention to detail as areas the quarterback must improve. Perhaps Murray posting on social media following Keim's comments is coincidental. It could also be a response showing he's putting in the work to get back as soon as possible.