Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doing high bar squats 13 weeks after ACL surgery

The lingering question is how early in the season Murry can return to the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this year that the club doesn’t expect him to be ready for the start of the season.

We'll likely have a clearer timeline later this summer. In the meantime, Murray will progress with the rehab.

The video also comes a day after ex-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast that Murray "still needs to grow," mentioning film study and attention to detail as areas the quarterback must improve. Perhaps Murray posting on social media following Keim's comments is coincidental. It could also be a response showing he's putting in the work to get back as soon as possible.