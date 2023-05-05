Cardinals unsure where first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. will play on offensive line

Likewise, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing noted the club wants to "get our best five out there."

The Cardinals could push Johnson to left guard to open his rookie campaign, which would cause the draft industrial complex to pull its hair out that Arizona traded back up to No. 6 to grab an interior offensive lineman.

Johnson noted during his introductory press conference that he'd play wherever needed.

"I want to play. That is all I want to do," Johnson said last week. "I've expressed to (general manager) Mr. Monti (Ossenfort) if I've got to play free safety, I will play free safety. You know what I mean? I am here to help the team win. It's all about the team, right? When the team wins, every individual person wins.

"So, whether I'm at guard, whether I'm at tackle, on the right or left side, it does not matter. They teach me how to snap, you get a 6-6 center. I'm going to rock out at it because that's just what I want to do. It doesn't really matter to me."

The Cards have all offseason to determine where Johnson will play and how their offensive line will shake out, although we might not get a clear picture until training camp in late July.