Arizona Cardinals re-signing OT Kelvin Beachum to two-year contract

The Cardinals are using their first move of free agency's negotiation window to retain strength in the trenches.
Arizona is re-signing offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum to a two-year, $5.15 million deal that includes $3.26 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
2023 will be Beachum's fourth season with the Cardinals and 12th in the NFL. A durable veteran who has started in 48 of a possible 50 games since joining Arizona, Beachum's re-signing provides continued wisdom and experience on the right side of the club's O-line.
His return is also made slightly spicier due to his recent comments about the wisdom and experience of the franchise quarterback he's paid to protect.
Earlier this month, Beachum told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that quarterback Kyler Murray needs to "be a man and grow up" as his development continues.
"I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit," Beachum said. "I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine."
Regardless of how long Murray takes to develop into the leader the Cardinals need, the shorter-term concern for Arizona will be who assumes QB1 responsibilities Week 1 -- Murray is recovering from an torn ACL and his backup Colt McCoy has his own injuries to contend with this offseason.
Whoever initially ends up behind center for the Cards, the team will be better off for having brought Beachum back to protect him.