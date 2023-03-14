Arizona Cardinals re-signing OT Kelvin Beachum to two-year contract

His return is also made slightly spicier due to his recent comments about the wisdom and experience of the franchise quarterback he's paid to protect.

Earlier this month, Beachum told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that quarterback Kyler Murray needs to "be a man and grow up" as his development continues.

"I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit," Beachum said. "I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine."

Regardless of how long Murray takes to develop into the leader the Cardinals need, the shorter-term concern for Arizona will be who assumes QB1 responsibilities Week 1 -- Murray is recovering from an torn ACL and his backup Colt McCoy has his own injuries to contend with this offseason.