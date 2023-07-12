Seattle Seahawks NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) Training camp will give us an opportunity to see what type of impact rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could make in Year 1. Seattle drafted Smith-Njigba 20th overall this year to complement wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf and Lockett were one of two teammate duos with 80-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in 2022. If the rookie gets off to a fast start, the Seahawks could have one of the top receiving trios in the league.

3) How will carries be distributed following the Seahawks' offseason changes at running back? Rashaad Penny left in free agency to join Philadelphia. Will Kenneth Walker III be the feature back after leading all rookies in rush yards (1,050) and rush TDs (nine) last season? He could have competition from rookie Zach Charbonnet, a second-round pick out of UCLA in April. Charbonnet is a dual-threat running back who led the FBS with 168 all-purpose yards per game in 2022.

4) Will the defense show signs of improvement in camp? The Seahawks ranked 25th in scoring defense last season and were too often gashed by the ground game, ranking 30th vs. the run. The good news is eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner decided to return to Seattle after spending a year with the Rams. While Wagner boosts the front seven, rookie Devon Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick of this year's draft, will be charged with strengthening a secondary that also features Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Tariq Woolen, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season and led the league with eight takeaways.