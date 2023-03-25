Around the NFL

LB Bobby Wagner signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7 million deal

Published: Mar 25, 2023 at 07:40 PM
Christian Gonzales



There's a reunion happening in Seattle this weekend and for the months ahead.

Former Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year, $7 million deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday evening, per sources. The team later announced the news.

"Happy to be back." Wagner texted Rapoport after the news broke.

Wagner, 32, is reuniting with Seattle after playing one season in Los Angeles. In 2022, Wagner started all 17 games for the Rams, recording 140 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and two interceptions. An injured-riddled season for the Rams in 2022, halted the chances of Los Angeles repeating after winning a Super Bowl the previous year. With one quick stop in the City of Angels, Wagner is now packing his bags back to Seattle to reunite with Pete Carroll and his former team.

Wagner played his first 10 seasons in the NFL for Seattle. During his Seahawks tenure, Wagner became an eight-time Pro Bowler, a six-time All-Pro selection and won Super Bowl XLVIII. Being a part of the famous Legion of Boom, Wagner contributed 1,383 combined tackles, 78 QB hits, 68 tackles for loss and 11 interceptions.

Ranked No. 11 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, Wagner's presence back in Seattle was much needed after the team's rushing defense ranked 30th last season.

The 11-year veteran joins a Seattle team without Russell Wilson this time around. Last year, Seattle went 9-8, finishing second in the division behind the 49ers. The Seahawks made a playoff appearance, but lost in the Super Wild Card Weekend Round to San Francisco.

With Geno Smith's emergence and playing at a Pro Bowl level last season, Seattle is not in rebuilding mode. General manager John Schneider's offseason plans have been to contend for 2023. Seattle re-signed Smith, added depth by signing DL Dre’Mont Jones and signed a young safety in Julian Love.

After building off a successful 2022 season, the Seahawks contain 10 picks heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Seattle has four picks in the Top 55 (Nos. 5, 20, 37 and 52 overall).

