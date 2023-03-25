LB Bobby Wagner signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7 million deal

Wagner, 32, is reuniting with Seattle after playing one season in Los Angeles. In 2022, Wagner started all 17 games for the Rams, recording 140 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and two interceptions. An injured-riddled season for the Rams in 2022, halted the chances of Los Angeles repeating after winning a Super Bowl the previous year. With one quick stop in the City of Angels, Wagner is now packing his bags back to Seattle to reunite with Pete Carroll and his former team.

Wagner played his first 10 seasons in the NFL for Seattle. During his Seahawks tenure, Wagner became an eight-time Pro Bowler, a six-time All-Pro selection and won Super Bowl XLVIII. Being a part of the famous Legion of Boom, Wagner contributed 1,383 combined tackles, 78 QB hits, 68 tackles for loss and 11 interceptions.

Ranked No. 11 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, Wagner's presence back in Seattle was much needed after the team's rushing defense ranked 30th last season.

The 11-year veteran joins a Seattle team without Russell Wilson this time around. Last year, Seattle went 9-8, finishing second in the division behind the 49ers. The Seahawks made a playoff appearance, but lost in the Super Wild Card Weekend Round to San Francisco.

With Geno Smith's emergence and playing at a Pro Bowl level last season, Seattle is not in rebuilding mode. General manager John Schneider's offseason plans have been to contend for 2023. Seattle re-signed Smith, added depth by signing DL Dre’Mont Jones and signed a young safety in Julian Love.