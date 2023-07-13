Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I would've had to learn to play QB 'different way' than I want without Andy Reid

In an alternate universe, perhaps the NFL doesn't let Mahomes slide to No. 10, in range for the Chiefs to trade up for the QB. Maybe, if, say, the Bears do indeed select him, Mahomes is thrown into the fire too soon, not given the creative license he has in K.C., and doesn't soar as high. Maybe.

Thankfully, we live in this timeline. The talent was always there for Mahomes to be a star, but Reid and his staff allowed it to flourish and pushed it to new heights. The highlight plays the QB makes on a weekly basis with the Chiefs can fill an entire documentary series. The NFL is better with the Mahomes-Reid pairing.

And let's not forget that the QB lifted the coach from "great teacher and successful coach who couldn't get over the Super Bowl hump" into the discussion among the best of all time.

Despite all the accolades the 27-year-old Mahomes has already generated in his young career, the star signal-caller said he's focused not on legacy but improving daily.

"I think everybody thinks about legacy and how they're remembered, but I think you have to think about that and at the same time evaluate every day how you can become better," he said. "How you can really maximize every single day, and then whenever your career's done, you have no regrets. And I think that's what I've always preached is it's not about success of that day. It's about having no regrets at the end of your career. I think that if you work hard every single day and put everything you have into the game, then when you look back at the end of your career, however many trophies you have or however many Super Bowl rings you have, you'll have no regrets."