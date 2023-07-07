Around the NFL

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill details Andy Reid's free-agency pursuit: 'Think red. Think Super Bowls'

Published: Jul 07, 2023 at 08:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Coming off a career year, linebacker Drue Tranquill left the Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC West rival and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

On Thursday's NFL Total Access, Tranquill detailed the Chiefs' pursuit, which convinced him to defect to K.C.

"Well, obviously, to me, obviously football is a business, but football's also family," he said. "I poured my heart out there for four years in L.A. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff. Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, 'Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.' I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there. So, I'm excited to join up with those guys. I'm going to miss a lot of my teammates and coaches over there in L.A., but excited for this next step."

Related Links

Reid's text underscores the pitch K.C. can make to free agents that other teams can't: Come join Patrick Mahomes and increase your chances of winning a Super Bowl. Surely other clubs can claim to be championship contenders, but Mahomes cinches the case for the Chiefs -- as Tom Brady once did for the Patriots and Buccaneers.

After three seasons as a rotational player, Tranquill became a full-time starter in 2022, earning career highs in tackles (146), sacks (5) and passes defensed (4). The linebacker is stellar in coverage and offers good timing on blitzes.

The 27-year-old inked a one-year, $3 million contract in Kansas City, adding depth to the linebacker room. Tranquill's ability, particularly in coverage, brings needed versatility to the middle of Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

"I just love what Spags does with his players," Tranquill said. "He puts them in positions to be successful. I think one of my key traits is my versatility: my ability to defend the run, play the pass, play man-to-man, zone coverage, make plays on the ball down the field. And I think one of the things that kinda sets me apart as a linebacker is my ability to rush the passer. Spags obviously does a lot of different things with blitzes, so I'm excited to see what we're able to put together and try to get back-to-back (championships) here."

Related Content

news

Kevin Huber, longtime Bengals punter, retiring after 14 seasons

Kevin Huber's hometown hero arc is complete. The Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter is calling it career after 14 NFL seasons, announcing his retirement Friday.

news

Ex-Saints RB Mark Ingram joins FOX Sports as college football analyst

Mark Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, will join FOX Sports as a college football analyst and will start later this fall.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Still in search of his next NFL squad, DeAndre Hopkins delivered another social media pitch two weeks after assuring future teammates he would make their "job easy." Hopkins is feeling great -- so great he could be playing for another half-dozen seasons.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis out to prove doubters wrong in 2023: 'We're about to do it to 'em'

Expectations might seem lower for the Buccaneers in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, but cornerback Carlton Davis is emphatic in his belief that Tampa Bay is still going to flourish.

news

Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

The prevailing notion surrounding the Giants is that Big Blue lacks a true No. 1 receiver threat. Wideout Darius Slayton, who re-signed with the club this offseason, rejects that notion, believing he can be that go-to target.

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ready to 'seize' bigger opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says he's ready to "seize" the opportunity of being the lead back with Dalvin Cook released.

news

Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott has been studying D.J. Moore: 'He's everything advertised and more'

Bears fourth-round wide receiver Tyler Scott has already found teammate D.J. Moore to be everything he was advertised to be. The rookie also hopes to play well enough that he joins Moore on the field frequently during the season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills' Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs situation in minicamp was overblown: 'No reason to continue talking about it'

Bills QB Josh Allen insists WR Stefon Diggs' excused absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp last month is something the media as blown out of proportion.

news

QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

Expected to battle with Trey Lance for spots on the San Francisco 49ers' QB depth chart, Sam Darnold said learning the Niners' offense is a 'work in progress.'

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More