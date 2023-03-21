Around the NFL

Chiefs sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

Published: Mar 21, 2023 at 04:48 PM
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some versatility to their linebacking corps by way of one of their division rivals.

Kansas City has signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, per the league transaction wire.

The No. 42 player in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents list, Tranquill is a do-it-all backer coming off a career season.

Kansas City is also bolstering the back end of its defense as it is signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to a one-year deal worth $3 million with a chance to get up to $5 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Tranquill bolted for free agency despite posting career highs of 16 starts, 146 tackles, five sacks and 10 tackles for loss in his final season with the Chargers.

Led by Nick Bolton and Willie Gay, the Chiefs' linebacking corps wasn't exactly a glaring area of need for the reigning Super Bowl champions, but Tranquill certainly adds depth and flexibility.

Tranquill, 27, will get to see his former squad twice in 2023 as the Chiefs might well have found a steal in the second stanza of free agency.

