Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill on new teammate Patrick Mahomes: Those highlight throws happen 'every day in practice'

In a quartet of seasons as a Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, Drue Tranquill took the field against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs on five occasions.

He was part of a winning effort once.

So, Tranquill knows firsthand just how special and spectacular Mahomes is from an opponent's point of view. But as one of the newest Chiefs, Tranquill's initial impressions of Mahomes up close as a teammate were hardly numbed by their previous encounters. Like most, Tranquill was wowed by the magnificent Mahomes.