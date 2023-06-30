Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce bests Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson to win The Match VIII

Largely due to Curry's well-known prowess on course, the Warriors were heavy favorites coming into the charity showdown, but the reigning NFL world champs continued their winning ways --and it wasn't close.

After a tied first hole, the Chiefs surged to a stunning lead, winning the next three holes to go 3-up.

Over the first eight holes, Kelce and Mahomes built a 4-up lead, drawing on three holes, as the Splash Bros. couldn't muster a win.