Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce bests Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson to win The Match VIII

Published: Jun 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Equal parts upset and supremacy, the Kansas City Chiefs' peerless pairing of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce dominated on the links much as they've done on the gridiron.

Kelce and Mahomes defeated the Golden State Warriors' sharpshooting twosome of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, 3 & 2, in the eighth edition of "The Match" charity golf event, which emanated from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Mahomes and Kelce put The Match away early, as the All-Pro tight end buried a short putt to clinch the win on the par-4 10th hole of the 12-hole match.

Largely due to Curry's well-known prowess on course, the Warriors were heavy favorites coming into the charity showdown, but the reigning NFL world champs continued their winning ways --and it wasn't close.

After a tied first hole, the Chiefs surged to a stunning lead, winning the next three holes to go 3-up.

Over the first eight holes, Kelce and Mahomes built a 4-up lead, drawing on three holes, as the Splash Bros. couldn't muster a win.

That changed on the ninth, with Curry and Thompson finally prevailing, but on the ensuing hole, the Chiefs' duo wrapped up another "W."

Thursday's matchup was the fifth featuring current or former NFL players, with Mahomes making his return after he and Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady last June.

Thus, on the heels of winning his second career Associated Press Most Valuable Player accolade and second Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has his first The Match victory to celebrate.

As for Kelce, he continues to roll this offseason, having hosted Saturday Night Live, joined his teammates at the White House, been the subject of a Vanity Fair feature and now conquered the links with his QB.

Charity event or not, Mahomes and Kelce continued their winning ways.

