Around the NFL

President Joe Biden welcomes Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs to White House

Published: Jun 05, 2023 at 06:07 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

At long last, the Kansas City Chiefs have experienced a time-honored tradition afforded to Lombardi Trophy winners.

President Joe Biden hosted the Super Bowl LVII champions at the White House in Washington DC on Monday, nearly four months following the Chiefs' thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

"You've shown the power of one of the most elusive things in the world -- unity," Biden said on the South Lawn with Chiefs players standing behind him. "When people from different backgrounds feature their own personalities, work together as one team. You play together with a distinct style, in constant motion with a real joy for the game and a love for each other and a great city to represent. And from that unity, you strive to bring out the best in yourselves and each other. In fact, I've heard how even after the wins, Patrick (Mahomes) and those players go up to coach (Andy) Reid and ask him how we can do better. That's pretty incredible.

"For everyone watching, especially our children, that's the power of this team, the power of sports and I might add, that's the power of this country. That's the power to remind us who we are as Americans. We are the United States of America, and there's nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together like these guys behind me."

Related Links

Appearing in three of the past four Super Bowls, the Chiefs are a burgeoning dynasty that has taken the NFL by storm thanks to their exciting play on offense. It's a reputation produced by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who Biden called "a beacon of offensive brilliance -- a beautiful mind -- the guy who gives a full meaning to word coach because he makes you believe in yourself."

"I'll tell you what, we're fired up to be here as a football team," Reid said on Monday at the podium. "President Biden, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for inviting us to the White House for this celebration of a championship. From the tour that we had to the history here to the great food -- can't forget the great food. We thank you. It has been 100 percent first class."

The culmination of the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl triumph was done so with heavy hearts following the death of Norma Hunt, the mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. President Biden prefaced his speech with a moment of silence for Norma Hunt.

"Today our entire organization is mourning the passing of our matriarch, Norma Hunt, who is an amazing woman," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. "Our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers are with the entire Hunt family. Norma was a joyful soul. She loved her Chiefs. She was really proud of this team and was really proud of that they had the opportunity to be here today."

Monday marked the first time in franchise history the Chiefs graced 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue following a Super Bowl victory.

Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV championship celebration in 2020 was unable to conclude with a White House visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs' Super Bowl IV win came more than a decade before the Pittsburgh Steelers became the first NFL champion to be hosted by a U.S. President in 1980.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl LVII MVP, and tight end Travis Kelce graced the stage together for the ceremony's final tradition. The star duo and two-time Super Bowl champions presented Biden with a customary No. 46 Chiefs jersey, signifying him being the 46th President of the United States.

"It's just surreal to be here, " Mahomes said after the proceedings. "... To be able to be here and see that and see the history of this great nation that we have, it was really cool for me to just be here and be in the moment. I never imagined it being as cool as it was."

Said Kelce: "I don't know if it's better than winning the actual Super Bowl, but to share it with America and to be up here, it's such an honorable experience. One we will never forget, that's for sure."

Related Content

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says contract negotiations with QB Justin Herbert are 'ongoing'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on Monday described contract negotiations with Herbert as "ongoing" ahead of the team's annual golf charity event.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'unlikely' to sign free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

As soon as DeAndre Hopkins hit the free-agent market, the Cowboys were instantly added to the list of teams with whom Hopkins could sign. But Hopkins might not be as much of a guaranteed addition. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that while the Cowboys "don't dismiss any possibility," it is "unlikely" Dallas will sign Hopkins.

news

T.J. Watt reflects on 'frustrating' 2022 season, says he's 'evolving' training to avoid future injuries

T.J. Watt missed seven games in 2022 as he dealt with a variety of injuries, leading to a subpar follow-up to his Defensive Player of the Year showing. Heading into a new season, the Steelers OLB said he's "evolving" his approach as he get older to ensure he remains available on a consistent basis.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

After injury-riddled first two NFL seasons, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn hopes best is ahead

Injuries have limited playing time for CB Jaycee Horn over his first two seasons, but heading into 2023 the much-discussed 2021 first-round pick is hoping that the best is in front of him, and he'll be able to turn in a healthy and productive season.

news

Bills, LB Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After spending the last three seasons in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old will reunite with LB Von Miller once again.

news

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother to Kansas City's chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has died at the age of 85.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson senses a difference in Washington entering Year 2, and he attributes the shift to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More