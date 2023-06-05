President Joe Biden welcomes Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs to White House

Appearing in three of the past four Super Bowls, the Chiefs are a burgeoning dynasty that has taken the NFL by storm thanks to their exciting play on offense. It's a reputation produced by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who Biden called "a beacon of offensive brilliance -- a beautiful mind -- the guy who gives a full meaning to word coach because he makes you believe in yourself."

"I'll tell you what, we're fired up to be here as a football team," Reid said on Monday at the podium. "President Biden, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for inviting us to the White House for this celebration of a championship. From the tour that we had to the history here to the great food -- can't forget the great food. We thank you. It has been 100 percent first class."

The culmination of the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl triumph was done so with heavy hearts following the death of Norma Hunt, the mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. President Biden prefaced his speech with a moment of silence for Norma Hunt.

"Today our entire organization is mourning the passing of our matriarch, Norma Hunt, who is an amazing woman," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. "Our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers are with the entire Hunt family. Norma was a joyful soul. She loved her Chiefs. She was really proud of this team and was really proud of that they had the opportunity to be here today."

Monday marked the first time in franchise history the Chiefs graced 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue following a Super Bowl victory.

Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV championship celebration in 2020 was unable to conclude with a White House visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs' Super Bowl IV win came more than a decade before the Pittsburgh Steelers became the first NFL champion to be hosted by a U.S. President in 1980.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl LVII MVP, and tight end Travis Kelce graced the stage together for the ceremony's final tradition. The star duo and two-time Super Bowl champions presented Biden with a customary No. 46 Chiefs jersey, signifying him being the 46th President of the United States.

"It's just surreal to be here, " Mahomes said after the proceedings. "... To be able to be here and see that and see the history of this great nation that we have, it was really cool for me to just be here and be in the moment. I never imagined it being as cool as it was."