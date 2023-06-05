'Madden NFL 24' cover reveal: Five players who deserve consideration

After notching his seventh straight 1,000-yard receiving season, Travis passed Rob Gronkowski for second-most postseason TD receptions (16) all-time during last year's Super Bowl run. It'd be kismet for him to succeed Gronk as only the second tight end to receive the Madden nod. He has the boisterous personality the game deserves, something he made evident with his recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig.





Bonus idea: Make it twice as nice by including Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who just happens to be Travis' older brother. They shared the game's biggest stage in February, as well as the one at SNL's 30 Rockerfeller Plaza in March (Jason made a cameo). Why not share a cover, too? Officially declare 2023 the year of the Kelces.