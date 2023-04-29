2023 NFL Draft

Mr. Irrelevant: Rams select Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson to end 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2023 at 07:34 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Los Angeles Rams closed out the 2023 NFL Draft by using the No. 259 overall pick to select defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, otherwise known as the new Mr. Irrelevant.

A five-year contributor at Toledo, Johnson emerged as a full-time starter in his final two seasons with the Rockets and went on to finish his collegiate career with two second-team All-MAC campaigns, 210 tackles (45.5 for loss), 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Related Links

Bestowing the final pick of each year's draft with the Mr. Irrelevant moniker has been a tradition since 1976, but the label has perhaps never come with bigger footsteps to follow after Brock Purdy, pick No. 262 in 2022, defied all expectations for the 49ers.

Purdy ascended to become San Francisco's starter last season after injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, and he went on to win his first seven starts (including playoffs), while throwing for 1,920 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. His run stopped with a torn UCL and loss in the NFC Championship Game, but all signs point to him having the lead to be Kyle Shanahan's new QB of the future as he rehabs his way back.

Johnson won't see the same spotlight playing along the defensive line as a QB would have, but the Rams will be hoping he makes the roster and makes an impact alongside other rookie linemen like third-round defensive tackle Kobie Turner. And he could have no better mentor than seven-time All-Pro Aaron Donald.

Perhaps he'll one day score a sack on his Mr. Irrelevant predecessor -- the two will see each other twice a year in the NFC West.

Related Content

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2023 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Texans, Colts, Titans pick up QB prospects while chasing Jaguars in AFC South

With Trevor Lawrence lifting Jacksonville, Houston (C.J. Stroud), Indianapolis (Anthony Richardson) and Tennessee (Will Levis) each grabbed QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to Judy Battista about the influx of signal-callers in the AFC South.

news

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Chad Reuter ranks the best undrafted rookie free agents by position.

news

Patriots select Jackson State DB/KR Isaiah Bolden in seventh round

New England continued to bolster its secondary on Saturday and did so with the first 2023 NFL Draft selection of an HBCU player. The Patriots selected Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden in the seventh round with the 245th pick of the draft.

news

Packers draft Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in Round 6 of 2023 NFL Draft, signaling likely end of Mason Crosby era

The Packers selected Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, brother of Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, with the No. 207 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 6 and 7.

news

Packers select Penn State QB Sean Clifford in fifth round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers drafted a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Packers selected Penn State QB Sean Clifford with the 149 overall pick.

news

Browns select UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Round 5 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the 140th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Raiders trade up to select Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell at end of Round 4 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders moved back into the fourth round to select a rookie quarterback to join starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Vegas picked Purdue signal-caller Aidan O'Connell with the No. 135 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select Georgia QB Stetson Bennett at pick No. 128 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Rams are adding another Bulldog to back up their Georgia quarterback. Los Angeles selected quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Saints trade up to select Fresno State QB Jake Haener with pick No. 127 of 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints traded back into the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to add another Fresno State Bulldog to the quarterback room. The Saints selected Jake Haener with the No. 127 overall pick.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More