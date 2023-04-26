Around the NFL

Rams' Sean McVay confident in Aaron Donald during rebuild: 'The greats elevate people' around them

Published: Apr 26, 2023 at 09:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have shifted into rebuilding mode following years of a "screw them picks" mentality. L.A. shed several veterans this offseason, including trading Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson and releasing the likes of Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

The Rams defense, in particular, looks like Aaron Donald and a bunch of young guys. Donald, linebacker Ernest Jones and safety Jordan Fuller are the only full-time starters remaining.

Given Donald's dalliance with retirement in the past, it's fair to question whether the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year is cool with playing on a rebuilding squad.

Related Links

Coach Sean McVay, however, has no concerns about Donald.

"He's a great competitor. ... Aaron's motivated," McVay said Tuesday. "The greats elevate people around him. It's a very similar feeling in terms of that outside-in narrative when we first got here."

Donald is under contract for the next two seasons, with his $31.67 million annual average on his extension signed last offseason highest among non-quarterbacks.

At this point in his career, Donald is taking his future year by year. The Rams expect the dominant lineman and future Hall of Famer to buoy an inexperienced defense. If anyone can single-handedly carry a defense, it's Donald. He might need to in 2023.

Related Content

news

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb 'excited' to play Aaron Rodgers, Jets twice a year in AFC East

The Jets' division rivals aren't treading with fear that Florham Park will now boast an otherworldly superpower now that Aaron Rodgers is in town. Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb said Tuesday he's looking forward to playing the QB twice a year.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort willing to move No. 3 overall pick 'if the trade makes sense'

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort says he is willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if it "makes sense."

news

QB Aaron Rodgers pens heartfelt goodbye to Packers, city of Green Bay before joining Jets

One day after the long-anticipated news of his trade to the Jets finally came out, quarterback Aaron Rodgers penned a heartfelt thank-you to the Packers and their fans, ending his Instagram post by writing "This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart."

news

Vikings exercise fifth-year option on WR Justin Jefferson rookie contract

In one of the least surprising decisions of the last month, the Minnesota Vikings are picking up the fifth-year option on Justin Jefferson's contract. The team confirmed the move Tuesday, which secures Jefferson's services under his existing rookie contract through the 2024 season.

news

Bengals exercise QB Joe Burrow's fifth-year option on rookie contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are exercising the fifth-year option on quarterback Joe Burrow, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Panthers head coach Frank Reich: 'There is consensus' on No. 1 overall pick

The No. 1 overall pick appears to be in. Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Tuesday the team has "consensus" on who they will take to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Aaron Rodgers trade 'historic' for franchise, 'great thing' for Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers will soon become a New York Jet. After nearly two decades in Green Bay, Rodgers is headed to New York, where he'll be expected to help the Jets win immediately. GM Joe Douglas addressed the impending move Tuesday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on trade calls for QB Trey Lance: 'I think there's a lot of smoke'

With reports of San Francisco receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance, 49ers GM John Lynch insisted Monday that talks haven't gotten that deep.

news

La'el Collins sees Jonah Williams back with Bengals despite trade request: 'We're going to be deep'

The Bengals signed Orlando Brown in free agency this offseason to be their long-term LT. That move put former first-round pick Jonah Williams on the move. Former starting RT La'el Collins brushed aside questions about Williams' request.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson after being traded from Rams: 'I have a lot of football left in me'

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson says he still has "a lot of football left" after a subpar season with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2023 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of the new league year

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every draft-related trade made since the start of the 2023 league year on March 15.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE