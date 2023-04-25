Steelers WR Allen Robinson after being traded from Rams: 'I have a lot of football left in me'

Robinson never settled into the Rams' offense. Matthew Stafford's preference to target Cooper Kupp left the veteran an afterthought. Then Robinson botched some of his few opportunities, leading to fewer chances, and things spiraled until an injury -- like many Rams players -- ended his season.

Of his time in L.A. last year, Robinson quipped: "If you're a fork, you don't want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time."

Given how his runs in Chicago and L.A. ended, with Robinson injured and unproductive, most have given up hope that he can be anything more than a No. 3 option. Luckily, that's all the Steelers need: a heady veteran who can fill out the corps behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

"I feel like being around younger receivers keeps me young," Robinson said. "This actually will be the first time in my career that I'll be the oldest receiver in the room. ... I'm still 29. I'm still learning some things myself. I'm looking forward to it. It's a great group, even from watching these guys from afar. It's a lot of talent in that room.