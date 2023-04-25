Steelers WR Allen Robinson after being traded from Rams: 'I have a lot of football left in me'

Allen Robinson is on the move again, heading to his third team in three years following the trade from the Los Angeles Rams to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 29-year-old receiver has struggled to rescale the 1,000-yard plateau he last hit in the 2019-2020 seasons, each of the past two campaigns coming in well below that mark. Last year, his first in L.A., Robinson played in 10 games, generating 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the perceptions that Robinson has lost a step, the veteran receiver said he's rejuvenated to join the Steelers.
"I have a lot of football left in me," Robinson said Monday. "I thought last year for the time that I was playing, in those 10 games, I felt very good about some of the things that I did. Unfortunately, I didn't get maybe some of the opportunities that I may have wanted and things like that. But as far as how I felt as a football player from my route-running ability, being able to get active a little bit in the red zone and doing some things like that on third down and stuff like that, I felt very good about last year."
Robinson never settled into the Rams' offense. Matthew Stafford's preference to target Cooper Kupp left the veteran an afterthought. Then Robinson botched some of his few opportunities, leading to fewer chances, and things spiraled until an injury -- like many Rams players -- ended his season.
Of his time in L.A. last year, Robinson quipped: "If you're a fork, you don't want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time."
Given how his runs in Chicago and L.A. ended, with Robinson injured and unproductive, most have given up hope that he can be anything more than a No. 3 option. Luckily, that's all the Steelers need: a heady veteran who can fill out the corps behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
"I feel like being around younger receivers keeps me young," Robinson said. "This actually will be the first time in my career that I'll be the oldest receiver in the room. ... I'm still 29. I'm still learning some things myself. I'm looking forward to it. It's a great group, even from watching these guys from afar. It's a lot of talent in that room.
"Being able to help these guys out with just some of the experience that I've had in different situations, on the field and off the field. I like to give as much knowledge to some of my younger teammates as much as possible. Being able to be a vet in this league and to be able to play, now going into my 10th year, I feel like I've gained so much knowledge on the field and off the field that has helped me in my career. I'm always looking forward to passing that along."