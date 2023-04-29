2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Published: Apr 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 4 and 5 below. Follow along as we update live!

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 4

Pick
103
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from CHI)
Nick Saldiveri
Nick Saldiveri
Old Dominion · OG

The Saints jumped up 11 spots before the start of Round 4 to snag a smart, long, positionally diverse blocker. He could have gone in Round 3 easily.

Pick
104
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from HOU)
Jakorian Bennett
Jakorian Bennett
Maryland · CB

We thought Bennett had a good chance to crack Round 3, as he can run with almost any receiver out there and was overshadowed a bit by teammate Deonte Banks, who went No. 24 overall to the Giants. Bennett will get a chance to start at some point early in his career on the outside.

Pick
105
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from ARI through HOU)
Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Georgia · CB

The Eagles trading a 2024 third-round pick to leap into this spot tells you just how much they wanted yet another UGA defender on their roster. Ringo is a rare athlete whose NFL role could be TBD. His traits are worth a shot here.

Pick
106
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Blake Freeland
Blake Freeland
BYU · OT

Freeland struggled in one-on-one pass-block drills at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but his rare length and athletic traits make him a solid dart throw here. The Colts needed more insurance at tackle.

Pick
107
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from LAR)
Jake Andrews
Jake Andrews
Troy · C

Like the Juice Scruggs pick late Friday night, this one is higher than we imagined. Andrews is tough, durable and can be a three-position backup inside. But he's also a bit short and not especially powerful.

Pick
108
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Anthony Bradford
Anthony Bradford
LSU · OG

Several people within the scouting community said Bradford could be a top-100 pick. He has tackle-guard versatility but best operates inside as a steamrolling guard. Perfect Seattle fit.

Pick
109
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from LV)
Dylan Horton
Dylan Horton
TCU · Edge

The thickly built Horton emerged last season and had a big performance vs. Michigan in the College Football Playoffs. He's a power end who will help Houston up front.

Pick
110
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(from TEN through ATL)
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern · DT

Adebawore had first-round testing numbers, fourth-round tape and unusual dimensions. All told, though, this feels like a worthy spot of taking a chance on him. We see him as more of an inside player than the edge role he played in Evanston.

Pick
111
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones
Ohio State · OT

There were questions about Jones' football character after he bowed out of the Senior Bowl following one good practice. But he emerged as a hulking right tackle last season and has the talent to vastly outplay this landing spot in the draft.

Pick
112
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from NYJ)
Chad Ryland
Chad Ryland
Maryland · K

Having seen the 49ers take a kicker late Friday, the Patriots were emboldened to trade up for another one (dealing with the Jets!) in Ryland, who had a few rough patches in college but also made a high percentage of long tries.

Pick
113
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Clark Phillips III
Clark Phillips III
Utah · CB

Terrific value for a player we thought should go 30-40 picks earlier. Phillips is an elite competitor with subpar size who stood tall amid big expectations entering last season. He might be a slot corner, but Phillips could be a standout in that role.

Pick
114
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Chandler Zavala
Chandler Zavala
N.C. State · OG

Zavala's story is terrific, going from undersized unknown at Fairmont State to NFL fourth-rounder in just a few years' time. He absolutely can complete for a starting role at some point if his past health issues don't derail his development. A strong, competent guard who previously started next to Icky Ekwonu in college.

Pick
115
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from NO)
Roschon Johnson
Roschon Johnson
Texas · RB

Johnson will walk in the door as an NFL-caliber special-teamer and will be a popular figure in that locker room. Coaches love his work ethic and selfless nature. Had he played at any other school, Johnson would have been featured far more. A really nice player who runs hard.

Pick
116
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Colby Wooden
Colby Wooden
Auburn · DT

This might be your Dean Lowry replacement. Wooden is a workmanlike end who can occupy blocks and occasionally strip footballs loose. Solid rotational guy.

Pick
117
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Sidy Sow
Sidy Sow
Eastern Michigan · OG

My colleague Chad Reuter practically refused to maintain our friendship if I didn't commit serious time to watching Sow. And Chad was right! Sow was a pleasant surprise as a developmental guard. But don't they need a tackle? 

Pick
118
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Braeden Daniels
Braeden Daniels
Utah · OT

There were guard-tackle questions with Daniels, who is undersized but athletically gifted. Washington could try him at either spot, and he could be a nice fit in Eric Bieniemy's offensive system at either.

Pick
119
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from DET through MIN)
Chamarri Conner
Chamarri Conner
Virginia Tech · DB

The Chiefs have had great success unearthing good secondary fits the past few years, and Conner might be the next in line. At the very least he'll be a strong special-teams performer immediately. 

Pick
120
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from PIT through NE)
Carter Warren
Carter Warren
Pittsburgh · OT

Joe Douglas has now addressed three of the Jets' biggest needs coming into the draft, just in the opposite order we guessed coming in: pass rusher, then center, then tackle. But Warren feels like a possible theft at this phase. We're not sure why his draft stock wasn't higher. He's a so-so athlete but a very competent blocker on the edge.

Pick
121
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from TB)
Ventrell Miller
Ventrell Miller
Florida · LB

Miller is a tough, experienced, passionate and undersized player with a lengthy injury history. Becoming a five-year special-teams ace and fourth LB could be his NFL role.

Pick
122
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(from MIA through KC, DET)
Jon Gaines II
Jon Gaines II
UCLA · G

Another thoughtful, smart pick to build the infrastructure in Arizona. Things have been shaky for this team in recent years, but Gaines -- an athletic riser in this class -- is yet another choice to build out the foundation. 

Pick
123
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Cameron Young
Cameron Young
Mississippi State · DT

We thought the Seahawks could use a higher pick on an interior presence, but this is not a bad pick here. Young isn't flashy in any way but will fit well as a two-gap nose tackle -- a need in their front.

Pick
124
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tavius Robinson
Tavius Robinson
Mississippi · LB

The Ravens love a good story, and Robinson's rise from the University of Guelph in Canada to higher-end SEC performer is just that. He's a back-room project now but could pay off eventually, which is often how the Ravens develop talent.

Pick
125
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Derius Davis
Derius Davis
TCU · WR

Davis is a lightning-fast returner and slot receiver who could provide some hidden yards in bursts. He has rare speed and is a tough customer neatly packed into a very small frame. Special teams will be his meal ticket, we suspect.

Pick
126
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from MIN)
Isaiah McGuire
Isaiah McGuire
Missouri · DE

The Browns are a classic value-drafting team, and McGuire is no exception. We thought Round 3 was entirely possible for the long, forceful McGuire, who just lacks great burst off the edge.

Pick
127
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from JAC)
Jake Haener
Jake Haener
Fresno State · QB

The Saints did their homework on the second and third tiers of QB talent in this class and landed our top-rated remaining option. He's similar to Derek Carr in some ways (both are Fresno State guys) and profiles as a backup with spot starter potential with his crafty, smart, tough approach.

Pick
128
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(from NYG)
Stetson Bennett
Stetson Bennett
Georgia · QB

A Round 4 QB run! This is why we hang on every pick, folks. Bennett was off some teams' draft boards for character and size reasons, but other clubs were quietly intrigued by his athletic traits, winning pedigree and edgy style. This is a really interesting fit with Sean McVay in L.A.

Pick
129
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Viliami Fehoko Jr.
Viliami Fehoko Jr.
San Jose State · DE

A bull in a China shop, Fehoko is a bit short with a thick build, but he'll rumble his way into a backfield for you. He was more disruptive and productive with each passing season in college, yet he might have limited upside.

Pick
130
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from BUF)
Tyler Lacy
Tyler Lacy
Oklahoma State · DE

I'm not sure there's much difference between Lacy's early-career tape and what he did his final season, but he was a pretty solid performer for the Cowboys over four seasons. He's likely a rotational/depth guy inside in Jacksonville.

Pick
131
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Charlie Jones
Charlie Jones
Purdue · WR

Jones was highly productive after leaving Iowa for Purdue and could be an upgrade for the WR4/slot role in Cincinnati. He won't see as many passes in Cincy but could be a quality punt returner, too.

Pick
132
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(from SF through CAR)
Nick Herbig
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin · LB

The Steelers keep cranking out extra-base hits in this draft. Herbig's role might be pretty streamlined as a third-down pressure source, but that was another item that needed checking off. This is a smart, quality pick here.

Pick
133
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from PHI)
Tyler Scott
Tyler Scott
Cincinnati · WR

I mentioned to an ex-Bears scout a few months ago that I thought Scott fit what the Bears might target in this draft. But we assumed it would be a round earlier. He's a really good speed option to keep opening up the pass game for Justin Fields.

Pick
134
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from KC)
Jay Ward
Jay Ward
LSU · CB

A safety-slot combo who can hit with ferocity, Ward is yet another addition for Brian Flores' rebuilt secondary. He's made some game-changing plays in college with multiple blocked kicks and pick-sixes.

Pick
135
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from NE)
Aidan O'Connell
Aidan O'Connell
Purdue · QB

O'Connell had a solid week at the East-West Shrine Game and will get to know that facility well again. The Raiders wanted insurance behind injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo, and O'Connell's game has some real Jimmy-esque qualities to it.

ROUND 5

Pick
136
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from CHI)
Yasir Abdullah
Yasir Abdullah
Louisville · LB

More linebacker help for the Jags, who have carpet bombed that position the last two drafts now. Abdullah, however, projects best, we think, as a stand-up rusher, so his usage could be a bit different from the other ones they've taken.

Pick
137
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(from ARI through BUF)
KJ Henry
KJ Henry
Clemson · Edge

Henry never quite reached the peak expected as an elite high-school recruit but is a high-energy, high-character rusher who could carve out a role up front and give Washington's talented ends a breather a few series per game.

Pick
138
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Darius Rush
Darius Rush
South Carolina · CB

How nice has the Colts' haul been? They've focused on adding elite athletes at need positions, and the trend continues with the Rush pick. He looked like an interesting CB project at the Reese's Senior Bowl and tested well at the combine.

Pick
139
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(from DEN through DET)
Clayton Tune
Clayton Tune
Houston · QB

Projecting as a quality backup with solid athletic traits and excellent experience, Tune can raise the performance level in Arizona's QB room. He might never be a regular starter but could prove valuable in time.

Pick
140
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from LAR)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
UCLA · QB

The QBs are coming off in pairs, it seems. DTR played a lot of football at UCLA and really showed some promise over his five seasons. He profiles similarly -- athletically and style-wise -- to starter Deshaun Watson, so there was some thought behind this pick.

Pick
141
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from LV through IND)
Jaquelin Roy
Jaquelin Roy
LSU · DT

The highly touted Roy never quite unlocked his potential in college, but he has the strength to give him a chance as a plugger up front. Roy just doesn't appear to be that quick or agile.

Pick
142
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Cameron Mitchell
Cameron Mitchell
Northwestern · CB

There was a little top-100 talk for Mitchell, a well-rounded CB prospect. This is also a cool reunion with his former teammate and childhood buddy Greg Newsome II in Cleveland's secondary.

Pick
143
New York Jets
New York Jets
Israel Abanikanda
Israel Abanikanda
Pittsburgh · RB

It's a crowded backfield in New York, but we won't at all rule out Abanikanda's chances to make an impact. He's a fascinating speedball with the ability to find daylight from tight quarters. Keep an eye on Izzy, who could be a preseason star.

Pick
144
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from ATL through LV)
Atonio Mafi
Atonio Mafi
UCLA · OG

The cousin of former Bruin and Patriot Devin Asiasi, Mafi is a converted D-lineman whom the Patriots got to know at the East-West Shrine Game. But ... another interior OL pick?

Pick
145
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Jammie Robinson
Jammie Robinson
Florida State · DB

The Panthers made a nice pick here, we think. Robinson is a feisty playmaker with corner-safety versatility and projects to help on special-teams units extensively. This is a player who could have reasonably gone off the board a round earlier.

