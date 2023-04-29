2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 4 and 5 below. Follow along as we update live!
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 4
The Saints jumped up 11 spots before the start of Round 4 to snag a smart, long, positionally diverse blocker. He could have gone in Round 3 easily.
We thought Bennett had a good chance to crack Round 3, as he can run with almost any receiver out there and was overshadowed a bit by teammate Deonte Banks, who went No. 24 overall to the Giants. Bennett will get a chance to start at some point early in his career on the outside.
The Eagles trading a 2024 third-round pick to leap into this spot tells you just how much they wanted yet another UGA defender on their roster. Ringo is a rare athlete whose NFL role could be TBD. His traits are worth a shot here.
Freeland struggled in one-on-one pass-block drills at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but his rare length and athletic traits make him a solid dart throw here. The Colts needed more insurance at tackle.
Like the Juice Scruggs pick late Friday night, this one is higher than we imagined. Andrews is tough, durable and can be a three-position backup inside. But he's also a bit short and not especially powerful.
Several people within the scouting community said Bradford could be a top-100 pick. He has tackle-guard versatility but best operates inside as a steamrolling guard. Perfect Seattle fit.
The thickly built Horton emerged last season and had a big performance vs. Michigan in the College Football Playoffs. He's a power end who will help Houston up front.
Adebawore had first-round testing numbers, fourth-round tape and unusual dimensions. All told, though, this feels like a worthy spot of taking a chance on him. We see him as more of an inside player than the edge role he played in Evanston.
There were questions about Jones' football character after he bowed out of the Senior Bowl following one good practice. But he emerged as a hulking right tackle last season and has the talent to vastly outplay this landing spot in the draft.
Having seen the 49ers take a kicker late Friday, the Patriots were emboldened to trade up for another one (dealing with the Jets!) in Ryland, who had a few rough patches in college but also made a high percentage of long tries.
Terrific value for a player we thought should go 30-40 picks earlier. Phillips is an elite competitor with subpar size who stood tall amid big expectations entering last season. He might be a slot corner, but Phillips could be a standout in that role.
Zavala's story is terrific, going from undersized unknown at Fairmont State to NFL fourth-rounder in just a few years' time. He absolutely can complete for a starting role at some point if his past health issues don't derail his development. A strong, competent guard who previously started next to Icky Ekwonu in college.
Johnson will walk in the door as an NFL-caliber special-teamer and will be a popular figure in that locker room. Coaches love his work ethic and selfless nature. Had he played at any other school, Johnson would have been featured far more. A really nice player who runs hard.
This might be your Dean Lowry replacement. Wooden is a workmanlike end who can occupy blocks and occasionally strip footballs loose. Solid rotational guy.
My colleague Chad Reuter practically refused to maintain our friendship if I didn't commit serious time to watching Sow. And Chad was right! Sow was a pleasant surprise as a developmental guard. But don't they need a tackle?
There were guard-tackle questions with Daniels, who is undersized but athletically gifted. Washington could try him at either spot, and he could be a nice fit in Eric Bieniemy's offensive system at either.
The Chiefs have had great success unearthing good secondary fits the past few years, and Conner might be the next in line. At the very least he'll be a strong special-teams performer immediately.
Joe Douglas has now addressed three of the Jets' biggest needs coming into the draft, just in the opposite order we guessed coming in: pass rusher, then center, then tackle. But Warren feels like a possible theft at this phase. We're not sure why his draft stock wasn't higher. He's a so-so athlete but a very competent blocker on the edge.
Miller is a tough, experienced, passionate and undersized player with a lengthy injury history. Becoming a five-year special-teams ace and fourth LB could be his NFL role.
Another thoughtful, smart pick to build the infrastructure in Arizona. Things have been shaky for this team in recent years, but Gaines -- an athletic riser in this class -- is yet another choice to build out the foundation.
We thought the Seahawks could use a higher pick on an interior presence, but this is not a bad pick here. Young isn't flashy in any way but will fit well as a two-gap nose tackle -- a need in their front.
The Ravens love a good story, and Robinson's rise from the University of Guelph in Canada to higher-end SEC performer is just that. He's a back-room project now but could pay off eventually, which is often how the Ravens develop talent.
Davis is a lightning-fast returner and slot receiver who could provide some hidden yards in bursts. He has rare speed and is a tough customer neatly packed into a very small frame. Special teams will be his meal ticket, we suspect.
The Browns are a classic value-drafting team, and McGuire is no exception. We thought Round 3 was entirely possible for the long, forceful McGuire, who just lacks great burst off the edge.
The Saints did their homework on the second and third tiers of QB talent in this class and landed our top-rated remaining option. He's similar to Derek Carr in some ways (both are Fresno State guys) and profiles as a backup with spot starter potential with his crafty, smart, tough approach.
A Round 4 QB run! This is why we hang on every pick, folks. Bennett was off some teams' draft boards for character and size reasons, but other clubs were quietly intrigued by his athletic traits, winning pedigree and edgy style. This is a really interesting fit with Sean McVay in L.A.
A bull in a China shop, Fehoko is a bit short with a thick build, but he'll rumble his way into a backfield for you. He was more disruptive and productive with each passing season in college, yet he might have limited upside.
I'm not sure there's much difference between Lacy's early-career tape and what he did his final season, but he was a pretty solid performer for the Cowboys over four seasons. He's likely a rotational/depth guy inside in Jacksonville.
Jones was highly productive after leaving Iowa for Purdue and could be an upgrade for the WR4/slot role in Cincinnati. He won't see as many passes in Cincy but could be a quality punt returner, too.
The Steelers keep cranking out extra-base hits in this draft. Herbig's role might be pretty streamlined as a third-down pressure source, but that was another item that needed checking off. This is a smart, quality pick here.
I mentioned to an ex-Bears scout a few months ago that I thought Scott fit what the Bears might target in this draft. But we assumed it would be a round earlier. He's a really good speed option to keep opening up the pass game for Justin Fields.
A safety-slot combo who can hit with ferocity, Ward is yet another addition for Brian Flores' rebuilt secondary. He's made some game-changing plays in college with multiple blocked kicks and pick-sixes.
O'Connell had a solid week at the East-West Shrine Game and will get to know that facility well again. The Raiders wanted insurance behind injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo, and O'Connell's game has some real Jimmy-esque qualities to it.
ROUND 5
More linebacker help for the Jags, who have carpet bombed that position the last two drafts now. Abdullah, however, projects best, we think, as a stand-up rusher, so his usage could be a bit different from the other ones they've taken.
Henry never quite reached the peak expected as an elite high-school recruit but is a high-energy, high-character rusher who could carve out a role up front and give Washington's talented ends a breather a few series per game.
How nice has the Colts' haul been? They've focused on adding elite athletes at need positions, and the trend continues with the Rush pick. He looked like an interesting CB project at the Reese's Senior Bowl and tested well at the combine.
Projecting as a quality backup with solid athletic traits and excellent experience, Tune can raise the performance level in Arizona's QB room. He might never be a regular starter but could prove valuable in time.
The QBs are coming off in pairs, it seems. DTR played a lot of football at UCLA and really showed some promise over his five seasons. He profiles similarly -- athletically and style-wise -- to starter Deshaun Watson, so there was some thought behind this pick.
The highly touted Roy never quite unlocked his potential in college, but he has the strength to give him a chance as a plugger up front. Roy just doesn't appear to be that quick or agile.
There was a little top-100 talk for Mitchell, a well-rounded CB prospect. This is also a cool reunion with his former teammate and childhood buddy Greg Newsome II in Cleveland's secondary.
It's a crowded backfield in New York, but we won't at all rule out Abanikanda's chances to make an impact. He's a fascinating speedball with the ability to find daylight from tight quarters. Keep an eye on Izzy, who could be a preseason star.
The cousin of former Bruin and Patriot Devin Asiasi, Mafi is a converted D-lineman whom the Patriots got to know at the East-West Shrine Game. But ... another interior OL pick?
The Panthers made a nice pick here, we think. Robinson is a feisty playmaker with corner-safety versatility and projects to help on special-teams units extensively. This is a player who could have reasonably gone off the board a round earlier.