Around the NFL

Did Brock Purdy make 2023 'Mr. Irrelevant' most anticipated ever?

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 07:46 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's no shortage of anticipation at No. 1 overall for the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, it's unlikely there's ever been as much anticipation for the final pick of a draft, as "Mr. Irrelevant" will be chosen for the first time since Brock Purdy's historic rookie season last year.

Holding the 262nd selection of the 2023 draft, the Houston Texans are scheduled for this year's "Mr. Irrelevant" pick and a look back provided by NFL Research shows just how special Purdy's first season was -- and just how impactful any pick can be over the next three days.

Related Links

Since the league's switch to seven rounds in the draft in 1994, Purdy was the fourth quarterback to be the last overall pick and none before him ever threw an NFL pass, much less started a game.

Purdy started five games in the regular season and went a perfect 5-0, as he completed 114 passes for 1,374 yards to go with 13 touchdowns.

Only linebacker Tae Crowder ever made more starts as a "Mr. Irrelevant" rookie, tallying six for the New York Giants in 2020. Impressive as Crowder was, his starts came for a 6-10 New York squad, while Purdy was a guiding force in the Niners winning the NFC West and making a playoff march.

Purdy propelled the squad to the NFC Championship Game before an elbow injury led to the Niners' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Currently on the mend from elbow surgery, Purdy was hoping to hear his name called a year ago at this time. And, with the final selection of the draft, Purdy got the call.

Houston holds 12 picks in the draft -- tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the most in the NFL. Though the Texans have picks aplenty, they're no doubt hopeful of making all of them count as they look to turn the franchise around. Rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans saw first-hand how well Purdy did when he was 49ers defensive coordinator last season.

Pick No. 262 was a history-maker and a game-changer for the 49ers in 2022.

So it goes that pick No. 259 of the 2023 draft might feature the most anticipated "Mr. Irrelevant" selection there's ever been.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Thursday ahead of Round 1

The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick and, as league sources have believed for weeks, it is expected to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning.

news

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson to be suspended for violation of performance-enhancing drug policy

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will be suspended to start the 2023 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray 'moving along well' in ACL rehab, 'chomping at the bit' to get back on field

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave another update on his team's franchise QB's recovery from ACL surgery, saying that Kyler Murray is "moving along well" in rehab and "chomping at the bit" to get back on the field.

news

Texans, Raiders lead NFL with 12 2023 NFL Draft picks with HOU one of four teams with multiple first-rounders

A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research reveals teams such as the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams will have plenty of chances to bolster their ranks, while squads such as the Miami Dolphins will have to make the most out of very little.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: WR Corey Davis is 'valued member' of team but 'there's a business aspect to football'

Speaking Tuesday, Jets GM Joe Douglas referred to Corey Davis as a "valued member of this team" and complimented his work ethic, but did not comment on whether the pass-catcher could be traded as the wide receiver room fills up with more consistent contributors.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with DT DaVon Hamilton on three-year, $34.5 million deal

DT DaVon Hamilton and the Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $34.5 million deal with $23 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 'Bittersweetness' moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but 'really excited' for Jordan Love era

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst attempted to summarize everything regarding the Aaron Rodgers trade Wednesday, hours after Rodgers was introduced as the newest Jet and just over 24 hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Aaron Rodgers excited to be 'part of the history' of storied Jets franchise, thinks New York can 'win it all'

If Monday was news day and Tuesday was for processing reality, Wednesday served as a coronation for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Speaking at his introductory news conference, Rodgers spoke on his excitement about joining a team that he believes can "win it all" this year.

news

Commanders declining DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

The Commanders are not going to exercise defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay confident in Aaron Donald during rebuild: 'The greats elevate people' around them

Although Rams defensive end Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in recent years, head coach Sean McVay is not worried about what the All-Pro will bring during Los Angeles' rebuild.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE