Mock Draft

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans pick 2-3 after trade; Zay Flowers goes 11th overall

Published: Apr 26, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2023 NFL Draft set to kick off on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, at 8 p.m. ET, here's my final projection for Round 1.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Related Links

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from CHI)
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

This is the pick that made the most sense to me ever since Carolina traded up to No. 1. I think Young is the best quarterback in this year’s class.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

There is a lot of information swirling around this pick, but I keep coming back to common sense. Houston needs a quarterback, and Stroud’s the best one available at No 2.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


It’s no secret that Arizona wants to trade out of No. 3, and it’s no secret that Houston is seriously considering an edge rusher with the second pick. Both teams get what they want in this scenario. Houston now has a pillar on each side of the ball.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

There’s a lot of smoke connecting Levis to the Colts. They stay patient and get their quarterback.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

Half of the league sources I talk to think Carter will be the pick here, while the other half has told me there’s no chance he’ll be Seattle’s selection at No. 5. I don’t know what to believe, but he would be a great fit in Pete Carroll’s defense.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

One of my favorite players in the draft, Witherspoon’s style of play fits beautifully with the culture Dan Campbell has built. He’s feisty and tough.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

The Raiders could go offensive line here, but the secondary needs help as well. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, I’ll go with the cornerback.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

I love Robinson. It’s tough to figure out where to place him, but he’s a top-10 player in this draft. Kyle Pitts, Drake London and now Robinson -- second-year QB Desmond Ridder certainly won't lack for options.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from CAR)
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

Wilson could easily go No. 2 overall to the Texans. He slips a bit, and the Bears hit a home run at No. 9.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

The Eagles invested in Georgia defenders last year, drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. They come back for another former Bulldog in Smith.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

Seeing Flowers go this early would be a little bit of a surprise, but Tennessee’s offense is desperate for some speed and playmaking ability. Flowers fits that description.

Pick
12
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(from CLE through HOU)
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS


There’s a lot of buzz that the Cardinals could take Johnson at No. 3 overall if they stay put. They still get him at No. 12 in this scenario. He’s a plug-and-play starter for a team that gets some extra bites at the apple after trading down.

Pick
13
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from NYJ)
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

Green Bay could weigh Kincaid versus Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba here. I think Kincaid is a perfect fit in this offense, and the Packers could circle back for a receiver later, which has generally been their preferred approach at the position. They haven’t picked a WR in Round 1 since 2002.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Some players just feel like New England Patriots. Van Ness is one of them. Smart, physical and tough.

Pick
15
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from GB)
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · IOL · Junior

My comparison for Skoronski was Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Both guys have the ability to play inside or outside. They would play next to each other one way or another with the Jets.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Emmanuel Forbes
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State · CB · Junior

The Ron Rivera-led Commanders appreciate ballhawking cornerbacks, and Forbes is the best ballhawk in this draft. He’ll make plays on the ball in zone coverage for Washington.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Jones falls into the Steelers’ lap as they continue to remake their offensive line to protect Kenny Pickett.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

Detroit doubles up on defense after taking a cornerback at No. 6. With Kancey added to the mix, the Lions will have one of the best young defensive lines in the NFL.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Smith-Njigba could be a top-10 pick or he could slide to this spot. The Bucs need to get younger and add more weapons offensively. He’d be a great addition.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB· Sophomore (RS)

I think Richardson could be in play at No. 5 for Seattle. He’d be a no-brainer pick for the Seahawks if he’s still available at No. 20. He can learn under Geno Smith before taking over as QB1.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE· Junior

The Chargers could look at CB or DL here, but Mayer would give Justin Herbert a similar player to Hunter Henry, whom they’ve missed since he left for New England after Herbert’s rookie year.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

Baltimore doesn’t have to travel far to find its next cornerback. The Ravens have always valued the position. Banks’ speed and toughness is a good match for them.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

The Vikings love versatile receivers who are also great route-runners. That’s a good way to describe Addison, who would take over the role Adam Thielen played.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jaguars drafted an offensive lineman here, but with Porter sliding down, he’s too good to pass up.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · CB · Junior

Branch is one of the more versatile players in this class, and Wink Martindale’s defense is built on having versatile pieces.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior

Dallas still has talent at tight end even after losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, but Musgrave gives them some major playmaking ability.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

The Bills invest in another weapon for Josh Allen with Gabe Davis in the final year of his contract. Johnston gives Buffalo some size that Allen can target in the red zone.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin · DT · Senior

I could see the Bengals going with a defensive lineman or Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs here. I have them taking Benton to strengthen the front line.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from SF through MIA, DEN)
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

I wouldn’t rule out Hendon Hooker going to New Orleans if he’s still available. But in this case, the team fills a need off the edge and lets the Derek Carr era begin without a first-round rookie passer in the fold.

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

I haven’t given up on my dream of Philadelphia taking Bijan Robinson if he’s available at No. 10, but this is not a bad consolation prize. Gibbs has been gaining a lot of steam late in the process, and I’ll be surprised if he’s not a first-round pick.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior

The Chiefs have a need at tackle, and the board falls their way. Wright is one of the top players at the position in this year’s draft.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles snag top-three player at No. 10; Packers select WR

In his final mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Charles Davis sees the Eagles taking a top-three player at No. 10 overall and the Packers finally selecting a WR in Round 1. Check out the full rundown, 1-31.

news

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Patriots nab Bijan Robinson; Ravens select Anthony Richardson

In Bucky Brooks' final mock of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots adding a dynamic playmaker to help Mac Jones. Plus, the Ravens grab an insurance policy at quarterback.

news

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 3.1: Raiders trade up for C.J. Stroud; Texans pass on QB in Round 1

In his final mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm sees three trades taking place on Thursday night, including the Raiders moving up to No. 3 overall for QB C.J. Stroud.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has four teams selecting QBs in the top 10, including one squad that trades up from the 20s for Anthony Richardson.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Bengals select running backs in Round 2

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has two NFL powerhouses taking running backs to kick off Day 2. See every pick in Round 2, from Nos. 32-63.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Julius Brents, DJ Turner II among five CBs taken in Round 3

In his first and only four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has five teams picking cornerbacks in Round 3. Which squad lands Kansas State's Julius Brents? Michigan's DJ Turner II?

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Run on RBs early in Round 4

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees three running backs -- including Illinois' Chase Brown -- coming off the board within the first six picks of Round 4.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson first of four QBs picked in Round 5

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees four quarterbacks selected in Round 5. Where does UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson land?

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: First kicker off the board in Round 6

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the first kicker coming off the board in Round 6 -- Maryland's Chad Ryland.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Bucs draft TCU quarterback Max Duggan late in Round 7

In the final round of Chad Reuter's first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has five teams taking a WR -- including the Houston Texans with the last pick on Day 3.

news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Indianapolis Colts land Bryce Young

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew projects a run of three straight quarterbacks to begin Round 1, but the passers aren't picked in the order you might expect. Plus, a pair of NFC East teams add more firepower to their backfields.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE