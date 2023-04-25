2023 NFL Draft: Jahmyr Gibbs' quiet nature belies emphatic on-field presence

Gilmore didn't know it at the time, but that would be Gibbs' final game at Alabama. He declared for the draft days later.

Watching Gibbs be so dialed in left an impression that's now burned deeply into her mind.

"The incredible focus he showed in that moment took me aback," Gilmore said. "I haven't seen that in a really long time. ... Gosh, it was just so remarkable. It's a moment that I'll remember in my career, regardless of the sport, for a long, long time."

Talking with scouts from three NFL teams, I heard praise for Gibbs' production at two different schools. For his explosive burst. His dangerous receiving ability. His humble, hungry demeanor. His big-game experience at Bama, playing in the spotlight amid massive expectations.

However, given the speed-dating-esque nature of pre-draft interviews, especially for underclassmen, who might not quite have been as thoroughly reconnoitered by area scouts previously as older prospects, one might wonder if teams have had a chance to truly get to know Gibbs as a person. He carries no known character concerns. But is there such a thing as too quiet for an NFL locker room?

For Gilmore, it's a laughable no.

"I would say in response to that: Let him be quiet," Gilmore said. "He's certainly loud enough with his actions on the field. Let him be quiet. Is the on-the-field part not loud enough for you?"

Those who have worked with Gibbs will defend this aspect of his personality almost unfailingly. Saban, a natural introvert himself, has been known to share how special he thinks Gibbs is. He also shared a story with the Rosses -- one he recently retold publicly -- about when he failed music class because he didn't want to sing in front of classmates. At team dinners last year, Gibbs was often seated right next to Saban.

Now the running backs coach at Texas, Choice is another staunch ally of Gibbs -- as he will be almost certainly for life, regardless of where their paths take them and irrespective of their personality differences. When Gibbs is drafted this week, his new team will call. The next call is likely to be from Choice.

"I told Jah, 'When you get drafted, I'm gonna be with (Texas RB Bijan Robinson), but I am gonna call you and congratulate you. But I'm gonna let you know, I'll be crying when I do,' " Choice said.

Gibbs didn't know how to respond. He just laughed.