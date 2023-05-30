State of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Co. appear poised to avoid Super Bowl hangover

One low from last season: Basically everything that followed the Super Bowl halftime show. The Chiefs scored on the opening drive of the second half, and the unpleasantness never really let up after that. The final blow was James Bradberry's defensive penalty on third-and-8 with less than two minutes to play, which enabled Kansas City to run down the clock before booting a game-winning field goal. Even though Bradberry himself admitted his culpability, the penalty would go on to be the most hotly contested topic in Philadelphia until Doc Rivers somehow managed to squander a 3-2 series lead for the 76ers in the NBA playoffs. Don't worry, though, Philly fans: Things are looking good on the gridiron once again in 2023.