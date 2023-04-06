Marcus Mariota excited to 'help' Jalen Hurts, wants to 'have fun' as Eagles' backup QB

Mariota was up-and-down as a starter last year in Atlanta but got a long leash from coach Arthur Smith before being benched after 13 games, leaving the club and ultimately undergoing a knee procedure.

The former first-round pick -- for whom former Eagles coach Chip Kelly unsuccessfully tried to trade up to draft in 2015 -- entered the NFL with hype but struggled to stay healthy and be a consistent thrower.

After five years in Tennessee, he spent two seasons in Las Vegas backing up Derek Carr, so he's not unfamiliar with the job of a designated backup who won't have a chance to compete for snaps. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman noted earlier this offseason that Mariota's dual-threat ability makes him an excellent complement to keep the offense running if Hurts "caught a cold or something, and he had to play."

At this stage of his career, Mariota prioritized landing with a team that has a chance to make a deep postseason run.

"To be part of a team that was a play away from winning the Super Bowl was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," he said. "I'm very excited to be in this quarterback room. I think it's important that you have a strong quarterback room. Like I said, I'm going to do whatever I can to help (Hurts) out."