NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft





BURNING QUESTION: Can the Cowboys' shift to focusing on defense get them over the hump?





Though they've owned a top-11 offense in each of the last two seasons, the Cowboys have yet to truly reap the benefits of such an explosive attack. In case Dallas fans need reminding, this team has not advanced beyond the Divisional Round of the playoffs since the Clinton administration. With this in mind, the Cowboys changed their approach entering their third trip around the giant football in the sky under Mike McCarthy, redirecting their focus toward defense, as evidenced by the notable additions and signings listed above. Retaining key defenders like Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch was of paramount importance, and keeping Dante Fowler and Johnathan Hankins should help with depth, too. Stephon Gilmore proved in 2022 he can certainly still play, and the emergence of DaRon Bland should help Dallas' back end under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whose own retention was also a win for the Cowboys. We'll learn in 2023 whether it's enough to get them further in the playoffs.