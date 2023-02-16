Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

Canales played a vital role in the renaissance of quarterback Geno Smith's career in 2022 and will now be tasked with resurrecting the Buccaneers quarterback spot post-Tom Brady.

Following Leftwich's firing in January and Brady's (second) retirement to kick off February, the Buccaneers offense is due for a complete reconstruction and Canales will be the foreman. He ventures from the Seahawks, who boasted the No. 9 scoring offense in the NFL, to the Bucs, who were ranked 25th in scoring. Working alongside Bowles, he'll be paired again with a defensive-minded head coach as he had been for more than a decade with Carroll.

The next biggest quandary for the Bucs will be determining their starting quarterback for 2023. Currently, the only Tampa Bay quarterback on its roster for 2023 is 2021 draft pick Kyle Trask, who has played in just one game in two seasons.