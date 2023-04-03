2023 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

Here are two 30-year-old quarterbacks whose respective careers appear to be at a crossroads. Wentz, the one-time MVP candidate turned journeyman, and Bridgewater, the likable comeback kid who struggled to stay healthy when given opportunities in Miami. Here we'll turn our fake training camp and preseason schedule into a true competition between the two veterans. May the best man win.





(That faint echo you heard outside our team facility is Cam Newton screaming into the void. Sorry, bud.)





Other players considered: Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan.