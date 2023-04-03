Analysis

2023 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

Published: Apr 03, 2023 at 01:43 PM
Dan_Hanzus_1400x1000
Dan Hanzus

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Graybeards are here ... and they won't go away until you get off their damn lawn.

Yes, your favorite fake team of players currently unattached to a real team is back. For the ninth straight year, I've dug through our database to build a roster that can compete against the best the league has to offer.

Here's your annual reminder that the Graybeards are so much more than your basic "Best Remaining Free Agents!" article. This is about the human condition, people. We place our focus on NFL veterans who have aged out of the desired demographic of most team builders. To be a Graybeard, you must be 30 or older -- either now or by the end of the 2023 season.

Our team motto remains unchanged: Just Win (Sometimes), Baby.

Let's get to it.

*Denotes first-time Graybeards selection.

OFFENSE

QB
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz
Age 30*
QB
Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater
Age 30*

Here are two 30-year-old quarterbacks whose respective careers appear to be at a crossroads. Wentz, the one-time MVP candidate turned journeyman, and Bridgewater, the likable comeback kid who struggled to stay healthy when given opportunities in Miami. Here we'll turn our fake training camp and preseason schedule into a true competition between the two veterans. May the best man win.


(That faint echo you heard outside our team facility is Cam Newton screaming into the void. Sorry, bud.)


Other players considered: Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan.

RB
Jerick McKinnon
Jerick McKinnon
Age 30
RB
Latavius Murray
Latavius Murray
Age 33

Murray stepped into a bigger role in Denver last season after Javonte Williams was lost to a serious knee injury. The vet responded by averaging 4.4 yards per carry while leading the team in rushing yards (703) and rushing TDs (five). A between-the-tackles mauler, Murray will pair well with McKinnon, a versatile performer who scored a whopping 10 touchdowns as Patrick Mahomes' favorite non-Kelce red-zone weapon for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. I am into this tandem.


Other players considered: Rex Burkhead, Mark Ingram, David Johnson.

WR
Odell Beckham
Odell Beckham
Age 30
WR
Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry
Age 30
WR
Julio Jones
Julio Jones
Age 34
WR
T.Y. Hilton
T.Y. Hilton
Age 33*

Beckham, Landry and Jones are all Graybeards for the second year in a row and in no way is that depressing. If we're being honest, including Julio in this exercise is starting to feel like a stretch, considering his body has essentially turned on him in the final years of his Hall of Fame career. Still, the Graybeards are suckers for name brands and few are bigger at the receiver position in his era than Jones. Hilton flashed a bit in his Dallas cameo, sparking hope there's some lightning left in those legs.


Other players considered: Randall Cobb, Chosen Anderson, Sammy Watkins. (Yes, Sammy Watkins is finally turning 30 years old this summer. It felt like he was 27 for a decade.)

TE
Marcedes Lewis
Marcedes Lewis
Age 38*
TE
Cameron Brate
Cameron Brate
Age 31*

OK, this room is not scaring opposing defensive coordinators. I could throw Rob Gronkowski in here (as I did last year), but that would be intellectually dishonest, given all signs point to Gronk being retired for good. That leaves us with Lewis, our oldest non-special teams Graybeard. Here's an insane stat: Brate has the third-most touchdown receptions in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That is wild.


Other players considered: MyCole Pruitt, Kyle Rudolph, Eric Tomlinson.

LT
Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · Age 30 in June*
LG
Rodger Saffold
Rodger Saffold
Age 34
C
Ben Jones
Ben Jones
Age 33*
RG
Gabe Jackson
Gabe Jackson
Age 31*
RT
Taylor Lewan
Taylor Lewan
Age 31

Not bad. The line is anchored by Smith, a Super Bowl champion and Tom Brady's durable blind-side protector during the G.O.A.T.'s three-year run in Tampa Bay. It's a little surprising he's still on the market, given his pedigree. Saffold was blocking for Josh Allen this past season, Jackson isn't far removed from a healthy contract from the Seahawks, while Jones was a rock in Houston and Tennessee for a decade before dealing with concussion issues in 2022. We'll bring in Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle in Nashville, and kick him to the right side with the hope he can make the transition. And if it doesn't work out, we can listen to him rip our process on his podcast. #Content is king.


Other players considered: OT Eric Fisher, OT Cameron Fleming, OT George Fant, C Rodney Hudson, C Connor McGovern, OT Jason Peters, OG Greg Van Roten, OG Justin Pugh.

DEFENSE

EDGE
Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney
Age 30*
EDGE
Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd
Age 30*
EDGE
Frank Clark
Frank Clark
Age 30 in June
EDGE
Justin Houston
Justin Houston
Baltimore Ravens · Age 34

This is a nice group that will give opposing quarterbacks trouble. Clowney has never matched his lofty draft promise, but was a steady all-around player before a lost final season in Cleveland. Floyd still plays solid run defense and has posted at least nine sacks in each of the past three seasons. Clark has been named to the Pro Bowl in three of the past four seasons and ranks third all-time in postseason sacks. Houston sticks his thumb in the eye of Father Time every fall.


Other players considered: Bud Dupree, Melvin Ingram III.

IDL
Matthew Ioannidis
Matthew Ioannidis
Age 30 in January*
IDL
Shelby Harris
Shelby Harris
Age 31*
IDL
Quinton Jefferson
Quinton Jefferson
Seattle Seahawks · Age 30*
IDL
This is a photo of Ndamukong Suh of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
Ndamukong Suh
Age 36

My lunch-pail bros are back at the construction site. Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks this past season, setting careers in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (six). Harris was quiet in his one year in Seattle, but tied career highs with six sacks and 11 quarterback hits as a Bronco in 2021. Ioannidis is a longtime starter, while Suh is a legacy pick who will look menacing and impressive on the cover of our media guide.


Other players considered: Michael Brockers, Akiem Hicks, Linval Joseph.

LB
Anthony Barr
Anthony Barr
Dallas Cowboys · Age 31*
LB
Markus Golden
Markus Golden
Age 32*
LB
Jon Bostic
Jon Bostic
Age 31*

A one-time standout in Minnesota, Barr is now a rotational piece who could still wreak some havoc in the right setup. Golden has quietly piled up 47 sacks in a solid career. (He also has his own logo, which is always appreciated around these parts.) Pec injuries have messed with Bostic in recent years, but he's a solid veteran and an excellent human. Every team needs a glue guy who will untangle any disputes at the locker room ping-pong table.


Other players considered: Neville Hewitt, Kyle Van Noy.

CB
Marcus Peters
Marcus Peters
Baltimore Ravens · Age 30*
CB
Bryce Callahan
Bryce Callahan
Los Angeles Chargers · Age 31
CB
Byron Jones
Byron Jones
Miami Dolphins · Age 30*
CB
William Jackson
William Jackson
Age 30*

Peters might have lost a step and some playmaking ability after a 2021 ACL tear, but the veteran still held his own in a starting role last season. Callahan looked revitalized playing in the slot for the Bolts in 2022. Jones would be a solid addition, though it's possible lower-body injuries have derailed his career. Jackson is a former first-round pick who was acquired by Pittsburgh last November in a deadline deal but never played a snap for the Steelers due to a back injury.


Other players considered: Troy Hill, Jason Verrett, Bradley Roby.

S
Adrian Amos
Adrian Amos
Green Bay Packers · Age 30 later this month*
S
Duron Harmon
Duron Harmon
Age 32*

Amos set a career-high with 102 tackles last season in Green Bay, but also yielded 12 touchdowns with a 103.8 passer rating in coverage since 2021. This feels risky. Harmon worked his way into the lineup for the Raiders last season and became one of the success stories on an otherwise disappointing unit.


Other players considered: Rodney McLeod, Logan Ryan, Kareem Jackson, Daniel Sorensen.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K
Robbie Gould
Robbie Gould
Age 40*

What a gift from the Kicker Gods. Gould, now 40 years old, was reliable as ever in his final season with the Niners, hitting 27 of 32 field goal attempts (84.4%) and 50 of 51 extra-point attempts. Let's not forget his postseason résumé, which is beyond reproach: Gould is 29-for-29 on field goals and 39-for-39 on PATs. How is this guy still on the market? Ageism, I say.


Other players considered: Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop, Randy Bullock, Brett Maher.

P
Andy Lee
Andy Lee
Age 40*

Another 40-year-old man with a golden boot. We'll put Andy and Robbie in adjoining hotel rooms during road trips so they can compare their Little League lineups.


Other players considered: Nobody. Andy Lee or bust, baby!

COACHING STAFF

  • HEAD COACH: Wade Phillips
  • OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Greg Roman
  • DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Rex Ryan
  • SPECIAL TEAMS: Position kept vacant until Mike Westhoff's return.

The NFL is just better when Wade Phillips is around, so apologies to the XFL's Houston Roughnecks, but we're bringing the coach back to the big leagues. Roman played a major role in Lamar Jackson's 2019 MVP season and just turned 50 (the minimum age on the Graybeards coaching staff). Rex has been in a TV studio for several years, but his interview for the Broncos' DC post tells you he wants back in. Let the Graybeards be a G-D snack before the meal that is an actual sideline return. Westhoff is a legendary crank whose recent book was titled Figure It Out: My Thirty-Two-Year Journey While Revolutionizing Pro Football's Special Teams. Epic humblebrag!

FINAL TAKEAWAYS

I'm not crazy about our QB room, while linebacker and secondary are major areas of concern. On the positive side, I think we'll be able to run the ball with our line and get to the quarterback with our generous stable of pass rushers. Throw in some late-game heroics from Gould and we're going to surprise some teams. Some teams.

RECORD PROJECTION: 6-11

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter.

