Roundup: Panthers sign UDFA WR Micah Simon following BYU pro day

Published: Mar 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM
BYU's pro day turned all attention toward potential top-three pick Zach Wilson, but eagle-eyed scouts in attendance might have also spotted another promising talent.

Former BYU receiver Micah Simon didn't get a chance to have a pro day before he began his attempt to land with an NFL team because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up going undrafted, but 2021 gave him an opportunity for redemption. Simon returned to Provo to participate in BYU's pro day last week, catching passes from Wilson, and a 4.34 reported 40-yard dash capped a workout that impressed at least one team.

Simon signed with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Simon recorded a total of 1,109 receiving yards over the course of his four-year career at BYU, which included a switch from defensive back to receiver to start his sophomore season. His best campaign was his last, catching 51 passes for 616 yards and two scores in 2019.

While still just an undrafted free-agent signing, Simon now has a chance to make up for the year lost to the pandemic. With his 4.34 speed, Simon is capable of running with the NFL's top athletes, and if he can stick with the Panthers, he'll become one of the latest success stories to emerge from a year and a half unlike any other.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Tuesday:

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and running back Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts. Ballage, 25, spent time with the Jets and Chargers in 2020. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu﻿, who made headlines last week after changing his mind about signing a deal with the Jaguars, is receiving a two-year, $5.5 million contract with $1.925 million guaranteed to stay in Pittsburgh, per Pelissero, via a source.
  • The Seattle Seahawks announced the re-signing of defensive end Carlos Dunlap﻿. It was reported on March 25 that Dunlap agreed to a two-year, $16.6 million deal.
  • The L.A. Chargers are signing former Bucs cornerback/special teams ace Ryan Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford officially announced his retirement via Instagram. Mike McCarthy told reporters last week of the Cowboys lifer's plans to retire after nine seasons.
  • The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a one-year contract with safety Matthias Farley﻿.
  • The San Francisco 49ers announced their one-year deal with wide receiver ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿.

