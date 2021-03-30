Roundup: Panthers sign UDFA WR Micah Simon following BYU pro day

BYU's pro day turned all attention toward potential top-three pick Zach Wilson, but eagle-eyed scouts in attendance might have also spotted another promising talent.

Former BYU receiver Micah Simon didn't get a chance to have a pro day before he began his attempt to land with an NFL team because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up going undrafted, but 2021 gave him an opportunity for redemption. Simon returned to Provo to participate in BYU's pro day last week, catching passes from Wilson, and a 4.34 reported 40-yard dash capped a workout that impressed at least one team.

Simon signed with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Simon recorded a total of 1,109 receiving yards over the course of his four-year career at BYU, which included a switch from defensive back to receiver to start his sophomore season. His best campaign was his last, catching 51 passes for 616 yards and two scores in 2019.

While still just an undrafted free-agent signing, Simon now has a chance to make up for the year lost to the pandemic. With his 4.34 speed, Simon is capable of running with the NFL's top athletes, and if he can stick with the Panthers, he'll become one of the latest success stories to emerge from a year and a half unlike any other.