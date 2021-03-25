Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' defensive struggles: 'We tried to change too much'

Around the NFL

Published: Mar 25, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys employed one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2020, a sieve that couldn't slow a junior varsity operation.

The defensive struggles led coach Mike McCarthy to fire coordinator Mike Nolan after just one season. The Cowboys hired Dan Quinn in hopes of bringing more cohesiveness and improvement in 2021.

Speaking Thursday, McCarthy said the Cowboys tried to do too much last season, which led to the struggles.

"We tried to change too much on defense, if you're looking for a mistake," he said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "And I don't think we made a mistake. We just didn't get it done. We went in with too much volume."

As he did throughout the season, McCarthy defended Nolan, noting "it's not just one guy," as to why the defense struggled.

Under Quinn, the Cowboys believe a simplification of scheme and game-planning will help improve a unit that lacks the depth of talent. McCarthy called Quinn a "huge asset to our football operations."

McCarthy also noted that, with the league anticipating a virtual offseason, the Cowboys must do a better job installing their defense than they did last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to do a better job in the virtual component of it," McCarthy said.

While the Cowboys haven't added any big-name defensive players in free agency, expect those additions to come in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we take some defensive players in the draft," McCarthy joked knowingly.

As for veteran players already on Dallas' roster, McCarthy added that he hasn't "personally" moved on from defensive end ﻿Aldon Smith﻿, despite reports the Cowboys have informed him they're moving on. McCarthy also announced that Cowboys defensive lineman ﻿Tyrone Crawford﻿ is retiring after nine seasons in the NFL, all in Dallas. Crawford played 112 games with the Cowboys, starting 79, earning 25 total sacks and 194 tackles.

Related Content

news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals worth up to $6M

The Cardinals continue to add. This time, they're getting a former Super Bowl hero. CB Malcolm Butler has agreed to terms with Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced.
news

Joe Flacco joining Eagles to 'help' Jalen Hurts but also 'prove' he can still play

Joe Flacco is with his fourth team in as many years, and again walking into a situation in which he's expected to serve as a veteran backup. The former Super Bowl MVP is determined to offer more to the Eagles than just mentorship for Jalen Hurts.
news

NFL memo announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms

All 32 NFL teams received a memo Thursday with updates on the COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms. The memo reveals relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
news

Brandon Beane: Bills want contract extension with Josh Allen 'that works for him and works for us'

No quarterback in recent memory has turned his game around as swiftly as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen﻿. Now, the Bills need to lock down their QB for the long haul.
news

New Falcons TE Lee Smith doesn't view Atlanta as 'no-hope rebuild'

The Falcons have plenty of holes to fill on their top-heavy roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. At least one new addition, Lee Smith, believes the turnaround could be quick.
news

Marlon Mack confident Colts' loaded backfield can 'make it work' with 'only one ball'

With Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines﻿ and ﻿Jordan Wilkins﻿, the Colts backfield is stacked. Touches could be hard to come by for the RB coming off a devastating injury.
news

Patriots OT Trent Brown: Relationship with Raiders 'wasn't a good fit'

Trent Brown helped New England win Super Bowl LIII, which earned him a massive contract with the Raiders. However, the offensive tackle says after leaving the Patriots, "nothing has gone right for me."
news

Patriots OL Justin Herron rescues woman from assault attempt in Arizona park

Patriots lineman Justin Herron and Murry Rogers were honored by the Tempe Police Department in a Wednesday press conference for rescuing a 71-year-old Arizona woman from an alleged sexual assault attempt. 
