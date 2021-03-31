Around the NFL

Cardinals, veteran QB Colt McCoy agree to one-year deal

Published: Mar 30, 2021 at 08:59 PM
Once a hopeful future franchise quarterback when he was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ is headed to play for his fifth franchise and third in as many seasons.

McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

McCoy will move on from the Giants, where he backed up ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ in 2020, to the Cardinals, where the former Texas star will be the understudy of former Oklahoma standout ﻿Kyler Murray﻿.

In 2020, McCoy appeared in four games for New York with a pair of starts relieving an injured Jones. McCoy went 1-1 as a starter and for the season completed 40-of-66 passes for 375 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

McCoy's NFL days began with three seasons for the Browns, where he garnered 21 of his 30 career starts over his initial two seasons. From Cleveland, McCoy moved on to a season in San Francisco, five in Washington and the aforementioned one-year stay in New York. McCoy's staying in the NFC, but is moving back out to the NFC West after a six-year run in the NFC East.

The 34-year-old will bring some experience to the Cardinals' QB room and offer a dependable backup for Arizona if called upon, though the dynamic Murray has started all 32 games in his career thus far.

