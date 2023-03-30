2023 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of quarterbacks who changed teams

Average salary: $50.27 million (could be reworked upon trade)





With Packers in 2022: 17 games | 64.6 pct | 3,695 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 26 pass TD | 12 INT | 94 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 8 fumbles





2023 numbers will be: BETTER





No, the deal isn't done yet. It might not get done for weeks or months as the Jets and Packers iron out their trade differences. But let's assume -- in Rodgers' words, that he intends to play for Gang Green in 2023 -- ultimately, he'll wind up in Florham Park. The Jets boast intriguing weapons for the four-time MVP to utilize. Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson has all the traits of a go-to target. Allen Lazard's familiarity with Rodgers is a boon. And Mecole Hardman brings speed and gadget playmaking to the corps. Assuming Breece Hall returns to form after missing a majority of his rookie season with a torn ACL, that's another weapon for Rodgers to use in the passing game. Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah are solid tight-end targets. The offensive line is the biggest question, but Rodgers has managed through worse situations than the one he walks into in New Jersey.





I'm also making this projection betting on Rodgers' desire to stick it to everyone who has ever slighted him (perceived or otherwise). Never underestimate a Hall of Famer scorned. Rodgers will use this campaign to prove to everyone he's still THAT GUY. As he said this offseason, he believes he can still win another MVP. He'll be hell-bent on proving it in New York. Oh, and since the parallels with Brett Favre are so strong, here is Brett's line in his only season with the Jets: 16 starts, 3,472 yards, 22 TDs, 22 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage (all worse than his previous season with Green Bay). Maybe that's how Rodgers proves he's not on the Farvian path: be better than his final season as a Packer.