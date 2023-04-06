2023 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of 12 running backs who changed teams

Average salary: $6 million





With Bears in 2022: 16 games | 201 att | 801 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 34 rec | 316 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost





2023 numbers will be: BETTER





Montgomery replaces Jamaal Williams in Detroit's backfield and should take on the lead role. It's clear at this point that the Lions trust D'Andre Swift as a complement with explosive capability rather than a player they want to hand it off to 15 times a game. Montgomery brings a slashing runner to the Lions' offense. He might not have breakaway speed but can hit the hole and turn three yards into six. With an exponentially better offensive line than he galloped behind in Chicago, Montgomery has the chance to get back to the 1,000-yard plateau. He might not match the 17 TDs Williams put up in Detroit a year ago, but he can offer more playmaking between the 20s. In addition, Montgomery offers more by way of the passing game and should see that phase of his game increase.