Samaje Perine explains why he chose Broncos, expects 'dangerous' RB duo with Javonte Williams

During his 15 years with the Saints, Payton indeed found production out of multi-player backfields. From the start with Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush, Payton always coaxed output from more than one back. Pierre Thomas and Bush thrived. Heck, Mike Bell had a 654-yard season alongside Thomas and Bush. Chris Ivory joined the fun for a few years. At one point, Payton juggled a Mark Ingram/Pierre Thomas/Chris Ivory/Darren Sproles backfield. There was the Ingram/Tim Hightower season. Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Kamara and Latavius Murray. And in his final season with New Orleans, Payton even got 374 yards on the ground out of quarterback Taysom Hill.

So, yeah, Payton has the track record of utilizing more than one back that should assuage Perine's concerns about getting saddled to the bench once again.

Prioritizing signing Perine to open the offseason does spark some questions about whether Williams will be fully healthy to start the season or whether his gruesome knee injury suffered in October could linger and hinder his entire 2023 campaign.

In the meantime, the Broncos added Perine and signed Tony Jones Jr. on Thursday, who spent two seasons in New Orleans with Payton, carrying 57 times for 155 yards combined.

Perine added that he believes the Broncos can make a quick turnaround in Payton's first season.

"When Javonte does come back and he is fully healthy, I've seen him on film and I've seen the kind of runner he is," Perine said. "And a full game's worth of two backs who run the ball physically, straight down your throat? That's going to be, in my opinion, pretty dangerous. With (Russell Wilson) and everyone around it, I feel like we have the potential to be a pretty dangerous offense.