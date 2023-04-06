Around the NFL

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks RB Rachaad White 'is going to be a stud' in Tampa Bay

Published: Apr 06, 2023 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason overhaul was parting ways with Leonard Fournette, which has opened the door for Rachaad White to take over as the starting running back.

The Bucs added veteran Chase Edmonds on a low-level deal but didn't dip heavily into the market. While general manager Jason Licht didn't rule out drafting an RB later this month, he recently told JoeBucsFan.com that he believes White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn can carry the load.

"I think it's a good running back draft; I think that has a little to do with it," Licht said of the slow RB market. "Just more and more teams -- I don't want to speak on behalf of us -- but there's just more and more teams now that don't believe in paying running backs.

"So we really like our group, really like our group. We think Rachaad is going to be a stud. We really like Ke'Shawn. We've always liked Ke'Shawn. I know he's been with us for three years, but he really hasn't gotten opportunities. When he has, he's done some good things. And we got Chase. I'm not saying we're done there, but we like the room that we got now."

Related Links

White, a third-round pick in 2022, showed flashes as a rookie, generating 481 yards and a touchdown on 129 carries and catching 50 passes for 290 yards and two more scores. More than 75 percent of his yards came in the final eight games -- including a 105-yard performance against Seattle in Week 10 -- as the Bucs gave the rookie more opportunities. White's ability to be an outlet in the passing game should give him a longer leash in Year 2, but inefficiencies at times as a runner (3.73 YPC) are a concern he'll have to silence.

Vaughn hasn't gotten much run in three years with the Bucs, carrying just 79 total times for 342 yards and two TDs and catching 12 passes for 79 yards and a score. Edmonds joins the Bucs after struggling in Miami and Denver last season, looking inefficient as a runner and rarely used in the passing game.

While there are more significant roster concerns in Tampa, Licht certainly could use one of his late-round picks to add another rookie RB to the mix in a deep class at the position.

Related Content

news

Marcus Mariota excited to 'help' Jalen Hurts, wants to 'have fun' as Eagles' backup QB

Last year, Marcus Mariota entered the offseason as the starting quarterback of the Falcons. Fast-forward to this spring and the former No. 2 overall pick has joined the Eagles to hold a clear backup role behind Jalen Hurts.

news

Marvin Jones on return to Detroit: 'The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same'

After playing five years in Detroit, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is returning to the franchise where the "culture's different" with head cocah Dan Campbell.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll be Chiefs' 'worst enemy' when he plays them in 2023, plans to retire after 2025

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't help but hype up what's sure to be a much-anticipated return to play the host Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but Hill also revealed he intends to hang up the cleats after the 2025 season during a recent appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

news

LB Bobby Wagner grateful to return to Seahawks: 'I never really wanted to leave in the first place'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's exit from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was surprising and a bit awkward. His return this offseason might have been a surprise based on the way things had played out, but it has been anything but awkward.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young visiting Raiders on Thursday

Owners of the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are using a Top 30 visit on Alabama QB Bryce Young on Thursday.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees 'more than four guys' in draft who can be 'significant' NFL quarterbacks

Baltimore's leadership group met with media members to discuss the upcoming NFL draft Wednesday, and even though they declined to discuss the ongoing Lamar Jackson situation, they couldn't avoid talking about quarterbacks entirely.

news

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon runs 4.42-second 40-yard dash at private workout

Illinois CB prospect Devon Witherspoon held a strong private workout on Wednesday after a hamstring injury held him out of the 2023 Scouting Combine and his school's pro day.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'super excited' after first throwing session with WR Calvin Ridley

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence got a throwing session in with WR Calvin Ridley, who joins Jacksonville after serving a year-long suspension.

news

Ron Rivera: Chase Young's health 'will drive a big part of the conversation' on picking up fifth-year option

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera says Chase Young's health is a "big part of the conversation" on picking up his fifth-year option.

news

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst plans to become rookie QB's 'best friend'

New Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst says "tight ends are always a quarterback's best friend" as Carolina holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE