Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks RB Rachaad White 'is going to be a stud' in Tampa Bay

"I think it's a good running back draft; I think that has a little to do with it," Licht said of the slow RB market. "Just more and more teams -- I don't want to speak on behalf of us -- but there's just more and more teams now that don't believe in paying running backs.

"So we really like our group, really like our group. We think Rachaad is going to be a stud. We really like Ke'Shawn. We've always liked Ke'Shawn. I know he's been with us for three years, but he really hasn't gotten opportunities. When he has, he's done some good things. And we got Chase. I'm not saying we're done there, but we like the room that we got now."