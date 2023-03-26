Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on losing 'aura' of Tom Brady: 'That doesn't mean you can't be great' 

"I liked Baker when he was coming out," Bowles said about the decision to pursue the former No. 1 overall pick. "We kind of hit it off when I was with the Jets. I went down to Oklahoma and we had this vibe between us. And not to say he had the strongest arm and everything else, but he's a leader. He has great understanding of the football game. He knows where to go with the football. And he has moxie. He's a guy's guy. The players love to be around him, and they will fight for him because he's a winner. He's won on a lot of different levels, so you like that about him coming in. I thought the way we were trying to run our offense this year, the style of offense we were trying to run, I thought he was a perfect fit for it. So, between him and Trask, I have no doubt that one of them will come out and be successful."