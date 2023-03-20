Around the NFL

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield chose Tampa Bay because of chance to win, isn't going to try to be another Tom Brady

Published: Mar 20, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Baker Mayfield's next stop in his increasingly winding NFL career will be in Tampa Bay, where he'll be asked to succeed a legend and keep the Buccaneers competitive.

The latter is what was paramount to Mayfield during his free agency.

"It was important to me to be in a place that's stable and knows how to win and how to do it properly," Mayfield told reporters Monday at his introductory press conference. ... "I want to go somewhere that we can win right away, and this is that place."

Related Links

In order to complete this task, Mayfield will have to be better than he was for most of the last two seasons, a period in which his performance diminished amid injuries and turmoil in Cleveland, and never truly got off the ground in Carolina before he was waived during the 2022 season.

He did enjoy a resurgence, at least within the final month of his 2022 campaign, spent taking starting reps with the already-eliminated Rams. Mayfield completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 850 yards and a 4-2 TD-INT ratio in his final four games of the year, posting a 1-3 record. His one win came in legendary, almost unfathomable fashion in which he led the Rams to a stunning comeback win less than 48 hours after joining the team.

"It was a whirlwind, I will say that," Mayfield said of his month with Sean McVay's squad. "Definitely not how I drew it up. It taught me just to roll with the punches, to be patient. And I was having fun playing ball again -- I will say that -- they made it fun. Obviously, the situation I stepped into, they were already eliminated from the playoffs, so there was really nothing to lose; let's just go play ball, have fun, enjoy it, and getting to know my teammates on quick notice was enjoyable. We will share those memories for a lifetime."

That type of performance showcased Mayfield's best qualities: resilience, composure and an innate ability to win, even when the odds are stacked against him. They're precisely what led former Browns general manager John Dorsey to spend the No. 1 pick on him in the 2018 draft, and what endeared him to Cleveland prior to his slide and unceremonious departure.

He'll need those same skills -- and to avoid trying to become a Tom Brady clone -- to prove to Buccaneers fans he's worthy of the team's starting job in 2023.

"I'm not Tom (Brady). I'm not going to try and be Tom," Mayfield said during a Monday appearance on NFL NOW. "He's the greatest quarterback to ever play the game and he deserves that recognition. I'm going to be myself and Tom was himself. I think all the greats try and do it their own way. So I respect everything he did and obviously people around here worked with him, so I'm going to try and pick their brain about how he did it, how he operated in certain things that were the difference-makers in who he is. I'm excited about it. Those are big shoes to fill but I'm just going to try and wear my own."

Mayfield has been through a lot in the last year and a half, but believes he's better for it. Now, he'll join a squad that returns a couple of top-tier receiving talents in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and hope to work toward winning with them in 2023. It just might earn Mayfield an even better opportunity in Tampa -- or elsewhere -- in 2024.

"They've historically had success and, obviously, in recent years as well," Mayfield said. "I want to come in and compete and able to showcase my talents for the next chapter of my career. I think everything happens for a reason, so I'm excited to see where this journey goes."

Related Content

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on trading up to No. 1: 'We wanted to be in position to get a QB'

The Carolina Panthers are in the driver's seat of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading up to No. 1 overall. General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich discussed their new draft position on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Gardner Minshew has no 'expectations' about role in Colts offense as Indianapolis weighs drafting QB

The Colts swapped out veteran QBs last week, cutting Matt Ryan and signing the younger Gardner Minshew to a one-year contract. Minshew said Friday he wasn't given any promises about competing for a starting role.

news

Javon Hargrave: NFC Championship would've been 'different game' if Brock Purdy didn't get injured

Former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, now a San Francisco 49er, admitted Friday that had Niners QB Brock Purdy not gotten injured in the NFC Championship Game, the matchup would have been much more of a "challenge trying to get to him."

news

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing one-year, $8 million deal with Lions

The Lions are bolstering their defense in 2023. Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with Detroit.

news

Panthers signing former Vikings WR Adam Thielen to three-year, $25 million deal

Carolina is adding a veteran to its roster. The Panthers are signing former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen to a three-year, $25 million deal with $10 million in the first year.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans signing LT Laremy Tunsil to three-year, $75 million extension

Laremy Tunsil spoke openly of his desire to become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL. He got his wish on Sunday. Houston is signing Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million extension that includes $50 million in fully guaranteed money.

news

Cowboys acquiring WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans

Brandin Cooks is on the move once again. The Cowboys are acquiring the veteran wide receiver from the Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

news

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman bringing confidence to role with Chicago: 'I came here to try to be the guy'

New Bears running back D'Onta Foreman signed with Chicago on a modest one-year, $3 million contract, but he has big plans for his time in the Windy City.

news

New Browns S Juan Thornhill believes 'all the pieces are here' for Cleveland to win Super Bowl

Newly signed Browns safety Juan Thornhill believes Cleveland is a roster that's ready to win a Super Bowl under new DC Jim Schwartz.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE