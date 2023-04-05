Josh Allen, Aaron Donald headline star players who need help from the 2023 NFL Draft

Don't get it twisted: I think Bills GM Brandon Beane is a gem. Anyone who consistently consumes my takes knows that's how I feel. Consequently, I trust that he will indeed do what's necessary with Buffalo's six pack o' draft picks.





The Bills need more difference-makers at the skill positions. They need a playmaking speed merchant at wide receiver to complement Stefon Diggs. That will make Allen better, while simultaneously taking heat off of Diggs and Gabe Davis. I am a big fan of last year's second-round pick, James Cook, and think he can be a breakout star at running back in Year 2, but is the coaching staff committed? There's been some chatter about the possibility of Buffalo targeting RB Bijan Robinson in Round 1. Seeing how the Bills aren't picking until No. 27 overall, they might have to trade up in order to secure the Texas product's services. That'd be fine by me! While I like Cook, it's a committee-backfield league. And I think Bijan's a can't-miss stud, the kind of offensive weapon who'll boost the run and pass. I remain convinced Beane was planning to take Travis Etienne two years ago before Urban Meyer picked him to play slot receiver. Maybe Beane gets aggressive this time around and goes up to get his guy.





Now, I'm not exactly in agreement with Beane and Buffalo coach Sean McDermott when they say Allen has to change his style. The guy is a megastar, a one-of-one talent. His all-around explosiveness is what makes him -- and the Bills -- special. McDermott needs to be better as an in-game coach, and Beane needs to supply more juice for Allen to reach the peak of his powers.