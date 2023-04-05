The Schein Nine

Josh Allen, Aaron Donald headline star players who need help from the 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 05, 2023 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

Last week, Jim Kelly provided a succinct commentary on the current state of his beloved Buffalo Bills:

"Josh can't do everything by himself."

The Hall of Fame quarterback is absolutely right. Josh Allen has carried Buffalo to three straight AFC East titles, but the Bills have fallen short of conference supremacy, bailing out of the last two postseasons in the Divisional Round. For Allen and Co. to get over the hump, the Bills must surround their Pro Bowl signal-caller with a better supporting cast.

Allen isn't the only transcendent talent who could use a little help from the front office. And while the free agency frenzy is largely in the rearview, we're hurtling toward the next major event in roster reconstruction: the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri).

With that in mind, I want to spotlight a series of high-profile players who deserve an influx of talent, not only to maximize their own personal greatness but to inherently boost their respective teams in 2023.

Without further ado, let's get to it, starting with the aforementioned impetus for this edition of the Schein Nine ...

1
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB

Don't get it twisted: I think Bills GM Brandon Beane is a gem. Anyone who consistently consumes my takes knows that's how I feel. Consequently, I trust that he will indeed do what's necessary with Buffalo's six pack o' draft picks.


The Bills need more difference-makers at the skill positions. They need a playmaking speed merchant at wide receiver to complement Stefon Diggs. That will make Allen better, while simultaneously taking heat off of Diggs and Gabe Davis. I am a big fan of last year's second-round pick, James Cook, and think he can be a breakout star at running back in Year 2, but is the coaching staff committed? There's been some chatter about the possibility of Buffalo targeting RB Bijan Robinson in Round 1. Seeing how the Bills aren't picking until No. 27 overall, they might have to trade up in order to secure the Texas product's services. That'd be fine by me! While I like Cook, it's a committee-backfield league. And I think Bijan's a can't-miss stud, the kind of offensive weapon who'll boost the run and pass. I remain convinced Beane was planning to take Travis Etienne two years ago before Urban Meyer picked him to play slot receiver. Maybe Beane gets aggressive this time around and goes up to get his guy.


Now, I'm not exactly in agreement with Beane and Buffalo coach Sean McDermott when they say Allen has to change his style. The guy is a megastar, a one-of-one talent. His all-around explosiveness is what makes him -- and the Bills -- special. McDermott needs to be better as an in-game coach, and Beane needs to supply more juice for Allen to reach the peak of his powers.

Related Links

2
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Los Angeles Rams · DT

Les Snead and Sean McVay used an Ocean's Eleven approach to team-building -- swapping draft picks for established NFL stars -- and netted a Lombardi Trophy. Unfortunately, Ocean's Twelve was an epic flop for the Rams in 2022, as their Super Bowl title defense quickly devolved into a 5-12 disaster. And this offseason has seen the departures of Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner. But I won't give up on this team. Not when the NFC is weak. Not when Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are poised for healthy returns on offense. And not when Los Angeles still has one of the greatest defensive players in league history.


Fresh off his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl season, Donald is still playing at an extremely high level. The man is on the Mount Rushmore of all-time defensive players. He just needs some support on a defense that will now be operating without Ramsey, Wagner, Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Nick Scott, among others. It's time for Snead and Co. to fill some of those gaps with fresh talent. While the "Eff them picks" Rams don't have a first-rounder, they do have 11 selections to play with. Support Donald by uncovering some draft gems on Days 2 and 3, which has been a strength of this Rams regime.


Last year was an injury-riddled mess, but McVay remains a fantastic head coach. Call me crazy, but I think Ocean's Thirteen can be solid -- IF the Rams deftly navigate the draft.

3
Matt Judon
Matt Judon
New England Patriots · OLB

Is there a more underrated game wrecker than Matt Judon? In two seasons with the Patriots, he's racked up 28 sacks. Yet his name rarely comes up in discussions about the game's most impactful defenders. A large part of that, undoubtedly, stems from New England largely fading into the background following Tom Brady's departure.


Suddenly, it feels like the Pats have become Team Turmoil, with fresh reporting last week that Bill Belichick has serious beef with QB Mac Jones. As I've said many times before, Belichick is the best coach in history of American sports. He also deserves blame for the last three years, with two losing seasons sandwiched around a one-and-done wild-card campaign. What on earth was Belichick thinking making Matt Patricia offensive coordinator last season? Inexplicable stuff for an all-time genius.


Patriots owner Bob Kraft was talking playoffs at last week's Annual League Meeting. I don't see how that's possible for a roster that seriously lacks star power beyond Judon. Sure, Josh Uche is beginning to emerge as a fine edge-rushing mate, but New England needs more on both sides of the ball -- especially in an AFC East that features one established contender (Buffalo) and two dangerous young teams on the rise (Miami and New York). The Pats have 11 total draft picks, including six in the first four rounds. Time to revitalize the roster -- or else ...


Could this be the final year for the great Bill Belichick?

4
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans · RB

King Henry's still elite. And despite the rumor mill, he's still a Titan. Coming off his third 1,500-yard effort in the past four seasons, the bruising back needs help to return Tennessee to its winning ways. And it could take something bold. Ex-GM Jon Robinson killed the 2022 Titans by trading A.J. Brown on draft night. What if the new GM, Ran Carthon, revitalizes the franchise with another eye-catching move in Round 1?


On his Move The Sticks Podcast, NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah said he's heard scuttlebutt about Tennessee being a team that could potentially trade up and snag a quarterback. Very interesting. I've long said Ryan Tannehill isn't a quarterback you can win with in the playoffs. What if the Titans were to move up from No. 11 into the Arizona Cardinals' draft slot at No. 3 in order to select physical marvel Anthony Richardson? Then they could really slow play the rookie until he's truly ready to take the reins from Tannehill.


Such a move could also prevent the division rival Indianapolis Colts, who hold the No. 4 overall pick, from getting their guy. Having said that ...

5
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts · RB

After an injury-marred 2022 season, the 2021 NFL rushing champ needs a quarterback to bring sexy back. And the Colts need a franchise QB to bring postseason football back to Indianapolis. It's been four seasons since Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement -- the franchise was understandably blindsided by that shocking development back in August of 2019, but that excuse is well past its expiration date. GM Chris Ballard needs to either solve this crippling issue or get his résumé up to date.


Now, Indianapolis just watched as the Carolina Panthers -- fronted by the Colts' old head coach, Frank Reich -- aggressively jumped into the No. 1 spot to secure their pick of this quarterbacking litter. Should've been Indy. Assuming C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will both be gone after the first two picks of the draft, the Colts need to do whatever they can to nab Anthony Richardson. Or seriously make a move for Lamar Jackson. Can you imagine either of those dual-threat dynamos sharing a backfield with Taylor? Make it happen, Ballard!

6
Drake London
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons · WR

Speaking of teams that should be pursuing Lamar Jackson ... I'm still at a loss as to why Atlanta's hand-waving the 2019 MVP. But apparently, that's the case. Weird. Still, I took notice when Calais Campbell picked the Falcons. He's such a great guy with a thirst to win. Maybe he's right, and Atlanta will indeed "surprise a lot of people this year." If that ends up being the case, it's a safe bet last year's No. 8 overall pick will play a huge role in the rise.


London enjoyed a fine rookie campaign, finishing with 72 catches for 866 yards and four touchdowns. But he really took off in the last four games of the season, when fellow rookie Desmond Ridder got a trial run as the Falcons' starting quarterback. The duo displayed great chemistry, hooking up 25 times for 333 yards in those four contests. No small development, considering Ridder will apparently get the full reins in 2023. But both second-year players need some assistance in the passing attack. Kyle Pitts returning to full health and realizing his immense potential would be huge, but Atlanta needs more juice in the receiving corps.

7
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
New York Giants · QB

Brian Daboll just won Coach of the Year, thanks in large part for his brilliant work with Jones. Despite the 2022 Giants' ragtag receiving corps, Daboll coaxed efficient quarterback play out of a former top-10 pick who'd largely underwhelmed prior to the new head coach's arrival. Consequently, Jones just signed a four-year, $160 million deal. I remain skeptical as to whether "Danny Dimes" has another gear in his game, but a new stud at wide receiver could help the 25-year-old quarterback prove me wrong.


I love the Darren Waller trade. That was a superb addition to Big Blue's passing game. Now the Giants need to add the cherry on top: a first-round wide receiver. And with a WR prospect crop that lacks certified star power at the top, New York could have its No. 1 option available when the Giants come on the clock at No. 25 overall. GM Joe Schoen needs to protect the steep investment he just made at quarterback.

8
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns · DE

Garrett is elite; a true top-five defender in the NFL today. In fact, he made my three-player AP ballot for Defensive Player of the Year last season, having posted 16 sacks for the second straight campaign. But Garrett's annual excellence -- which now includes five straight seasons of double-digit sacks -- is annually lost in Cleveland's chaos and underachievement.


Jadeveon Clowney was a complete bust in Year 2 with Cleveland, totaling two sacks before burning bridges on his way out of town. Could free-agent signee Ogbo Okoronkwo emerge as a true edge complement to Garrett? Possibly, but the 27-year-old just set a career high with five sacks in 2022. It certainly wouldn't hurt for the Browns to invest more draft currency into the pass rush.


Bottom line: Garrett needs serious players and help so he can focus on getting Cleveland to back in contention, which was supposed to be the expectation in recent years. The Browns are wasting an extraordinary talent's prime.

9
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · WR

Jefferson's the best receiver in the game, and seeing how he's still just 23 years old, the sky's the limit. Is Kirk Cousins the quarterback to maximize JJ's limitless potential? Well, he just enjoyed another Pro Bowl season, but I remain skeptical. And seeing how the Vikings are allowing the 34-year-old to head into a contract season without an extension, they do, too.


The Vikings were exposed in their home playoff loss to the Giants. Clearly, Minnesota's horrendous defense was the biggest issue last season, but the Vikings need more offensive weapons around Jefferson, especially now that Adam Thielen's a Panther. Unfortunately, Minnesota only has five draft picks, including just one (No. 23 overall) in the top 80. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah better choose wisely!

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL offseason: My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade

A number of potentially transformative quarterbacks are available via free agency, draft or trade. How do guys like Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young and Aaron Rodgers stack up against each other? Adam Schein ranks the top nine QBs worth pursuing this offseason.

news

Jalen Ramsey trade fits: Lions, Giants, Jags headline my favorite landing spots for the Pro Bowl corner

With the Los Angeles Rams retooling the roster after suffering a brutal Super Bowl hangover last season, Jalen Ramsey is available for trade. Adam Schein provides his nine favorite landing spots for the Pro Bowl cornerback.

news

Andy Reid is on the Mount Rushmore of coaches; Patrick Mahomes is an all-timer; Jalen Hurts is a star

In the wake of Kansas City's thrilling triumph over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII, Adam Schein is overflowing with takes. Where does Andy Reid stand in the all-time NFL coaching hierarchy? Which matchup NEEDS to kick off the 2023 season?

news

Tom Brady's the G.O.A.T. of G.O.A.T.s, Andy Reid's Super man and Sean Payton's the Broncos' savior

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, but Chiefs-Eagles isn't the only pressing NFL matter. Adam Schein weighs in on major developments across the league, including Tom Brady's retirement, Denver's hiring of Sean Payton and much more.

news

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys?

Are the two home teams -- Kansas City and Philadelphia -- clear favorites on Championship Sunday? Do the Cowboys have a quarterback problem in Dak Prescott? Fresh off the NFL's Divisional Round, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes

The weekend portion of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Though some folks certainly enjoyed it more than others ... Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers of Saturday and Sunday.

news

NFL Week 17's winners and losers: Giants back in the playoffs, Pack back in the mix, Jets back in the barrel

The Giants are back in the playoffs! The Packers are back in the mix! The Jets are back ... in the basement. Adam Schein reveals the biggest winners and losers from the penultimate Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season.

news

Who'll win Super Bowl LVII? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2022 regular season winds down

With New Year's fast approaching, the NFL playoffs are just around the corner. So ... Who's going to win Super Bowl LVII? Adam Schein ranks the nine most likely teams to lift the Lombardi Trophy, with neither the Eagles nor the Chiefs cracking the top three!

news

Ranking NFL's 'WOW' moments from wild Week 15: Vikings' historic comeback, Pats' calamity and more

The biggest comeback in NFL history. The most unthinkable walk-off win in recent memory. Not a bad weekend of football, eh? Adam Schein ranks the 'WOW' moments from a wild Week 15.

news

NFL panic meter: Are you serious, Raiders? Can Giants, Seahawks, Dolphins escape tailspin?

With pressure ramping up in division/playoff races across the NFL, Adam Schein checks the panic meter on nine teams in various states of flux. Who's fully cooked? Which struggling squads can still save the season?

news

Nine takes that WON'T change in NFL's stretch run: Bills are AFC team to beat; Patrick Mahomes is MVP

Who's the team to beat in the AFC? Which sub-.500 squad has serious berserker potential in the NFC? Who'll win NFL MVP? In a league defined by unpredictability, Adam Schein has nine takes you can take to the bank.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE