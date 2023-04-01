Around the NFL

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly believes Bills need to get QB Josh Allen some RB help: 'Josh can't do everything by himself'

Published: Apr 01, 2023 at 06:30 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having quarterbacked the Buffalo Bills to a quartet of Super Bowl appearances while playing alongside Hall of Famers at running back and wide receiver, Jim Kelly knows what's it's like to have a quality supporting cast.

The Hall of Famer and Bills legend believes that current Buffalo QB Josh Allen needs a bit more help around him -- particularly in the running game.

"Josh can't do everything by himself, and I hope they find a way to get a star running back," Kelly told News 10 NBC Rochester this week.

Since Allen was selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Buffalo hasn't produced a 1,000-yard rusher. A bell-cow back has seemingly been on the Buffalo wish list throughout Allen's tenure, but as Kelly hinted, perhaps it's been the Bills' offensive approach more than anything that's kept opportunities down for their backs.

Related Links

"I always thought (Devin) Singletary was pretty good -- I just didn't think we used him enough," Kelly said.

Running back James Cook is entering his second season and former Patriots rusher Damien Harris is joining the mix to lead the Bills RB corps. Singletary, who was the Bills' leading rusher in each of his four years with the club, has moved on to the Houston Texans.

While Allen has taken down many of Kelly's single-season passing standards, Kelly's statistical prowess was complemented not just by the presence of future HOF wide receiver Andre Reed (along with James Lofton, Don Beebe and others), but by HOFer Thurman Thomas at running back. Thomas had more than 1,200 yards rushing in each of the Bills' Super Bowl seasons of long ago. While it was a different game then, the Bills' no-huddle offense was ahead of its time but balanced nonetheless.

Buffalo was seventh in the NFL in rushing last season (2,232 yards), but Allen eclipsed 700 rushing yards for his second season in a row and has had more than 400 yards in every year he's played. It's evidence to Kelly's take that Allen can at times be a one-man band when the Bills offense is on stage.

"When you've got a guy as good as Josh Allen, you tend to probably get a little greedy," Kelly said. "You want to use him more than you probably should, but (offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey is doing a great job."

The Bills' offense has been impressive for a while now, but as Buffalo's best attempts at returning to a Super Bowl have come up short, questions of improvement will continue.

Kelly believes a star running back to help Allen could be the answer. Or perhaps simply more carries for the backs in house already could be of some assistance. More than anything, the all-time Bills great is just looking for a little more help for the Bills' current great under center.

Said Kelly: "I just hope that I would get that running game going to take some of the pressure off him."

Related Content

news

Chargers' Tom Telesco not losing sleep over Justin Herbert's looming payday: 'That's a good problem to have'

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco recognizes the need to give Justin Herbert a big-time contract extension in the near future, but he also knows having to paying a top-tier quarterback is a good problem to have.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: It's 'critically important' for Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo to step up in 2023

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is looking for increased output from edge rushers like David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser as Baltimore undergoes a changing of the guard at the position.

news

Arthur Smith feels comfortable with Desmond Ridder at QB, not especially interested in pursuing Lamar Jackson

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has seen enough from quarterback Desmond Ridder to feel comfortable proceeding with him as the team's top option -- and to decline pursuing Lamar Jackson.

news

Packers great John Brockington dies at age of 74

Former Green Bay Packers rushing great John Brockington, the first NFL player to run for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, died Friday at the age of 74.

news

Greg Roman plans to spend 2023 out of NFL, reflects on success with Lamar Jackson

Former Ravens OC Greg Roman will spend 2023 out of football. He revealed his plans in a piece he wrote for The 33rd Team, in which the 2019 Assistant Coach of the Year detailed his experiences coaching Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'It hurts my soul' to see Orlando Brown join rival Bengals

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed his disappointment in Orlando Brown signing with the rival Bengals this offseason, but is at the same time happy to see his former teammates get paid.

news

Bengals' Tee Higgins not 'worried about' extension ahead of contract year, wants to stay in Cincinnati

Ahead of a contract year, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins joined The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said he's not fretting about an eventual extension to stay in Cincinnati.

news

Howie Roseman on Eagles' quick turnaround: 'In our market, there is no rebuilding'

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said this week on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce that he detests the term "rebuild." He noted that a year of cratering actually helps speed up the process rather than a slow stacking of middling chips.

news

Raiders owner Mark Davis: 'You gotta have patience'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he's practicing "patience" after the team finished with a 6-11 record under Josh McDaniels' first season.

news

Former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal signing two-year deal with Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran safety Keanu Neal on a two-year deal, Neal's agent, David Canter, announced via Twitter Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE